Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You’re Going To Miss About Quarantine?

Because the vaccination’s coming out, we all have to be back at work or school or whatever, so what’s something you’ll miss?
#1
staying inside and avoiding people
#2
doing absolutely nothing and having excuses to do nothing
#3
not socialising
#4
I’ll probably miss waking up at the last minute, eating in class, and muting my classmates’ talking during tests
#5
I’m gonna miss playing video games all day and not being judged. I’m also gonna miss hiding my face. Another thing I enjoyed doing was eating whenever and just doing whatever. My cat was also so happy that I was home all day, and since my room is the sunniest, he just sunbathed and cuddled in my room with me. Also I think I had a lot more exercise, I rode my bike every day.
#6
I will miss not having to talk to people.
#7
being able to enjoy my own company 24/7.
#8
Having an excuse to stay at home away from peoples.
#9
1. having an excuse to be anti-social.
2. the mask mandate! i like wearing a mask because it hides my face
#10
Probably the quiet and sense of self control. I never knew how much I liked being able to control my day…
#11
not commuting
#12
I loved quarantine lock down!
I am an “essential worker” so I had a letter of passage to get back and forth from work. I loved there being no traffic on the roads, no visitors to my work site all shift long, wearing masks and not talking to people about the weather and sports teams while waiting in lines for groceries ( I had delivery).
Blessed peace and quiet…an introvert’s dream…I miss it all so much…
#13
The quiet. The blessed, lovely , peaceful quiet. You could actually hear birds singing!
#14
oh and getting to fake to my online class work
#15
Sleeping and not working and waking up early
#16
#17
Nothing. Well except I’ve become an introvert so socializing/seeing/interacting with people
#18
I’m Gonna Miss Online Class.
#19
Ever seen the move Ground hog day yeah it’s never going to happen
#20
House projects can wait until tomorrow
#21
being able to play super smash bros during class
#22
1. Socializing levels being at almost 0%. I reeeeally love not having to drain my energy socializing every day.
2. (most of all) Sleeping in! Right now, I’m supposed to be ready at 8:30 and there’s no driving time. I don’t have to even comb my hair or get dressed. Next year, I have a class that starts at 8 on Tuesday-Thursday and one starting at 9 Monday-Wednesday, and like 20 mins of drive time, plus I have to actually fully get ready for the day because people are gonna see me.
3. I love doing school on a sofa. Next year I’m probably going to have to walk from building to building for classes (concurrent enrollment at a college). Ugghhhh
#23
Being able to wake up just a few minutes before a meeting
#24
sleeping in but thanksfully I’m in quarintine rk
#25
I was laid off for 3 months, I did find a new job, but I will miss being home all day every day. I need to find a way to retire.
#26
Nothing
#27
I’m going to miss practicing my skills on either Smash Ultimate and Overwatch. I think I’m pretty decent at both of them. But I am going to miss playing after school.
#28
not socializing with the kids on my street, playing video games, not having to wake up at 6:30 to get ready for school
#29
Using quarantine as an excuse to not go outside
#30
I am a frontline worker in a hospital in NYC, we had to work every day after the pandemic struck. I am gonna miss finding a seat when using public transportation and going back to packed subway and angry straphangers.
#31
Everyone’s experience is so different. I am introvert but I love socializing with my friends. I have missed that. But I have also saved a lot of money by not going out and socializing once a week. I am a teacher so I kept working, I know a lot of others have had a terrible time financially. I feel rather guilty for saying I saved money by not going out, when people lost their jobs b/c society wasn’t ‘going out’. but that is true.
#32
To be honest, I’m not going to miss much about it. But if I had to say one thing, I’d say I’m going to miss the joy I get out of hugging someone for the first time in a year, because I’m never going a year without a hug ever again after this is all over. I nearly cried I was so happy.
#33
Nothing. I need to socialize. The ONLY thing my mom and I will miss is lockdowns bc no one was on the roads/ in parking lots so my mom and i could drive around all the time and not have to care about anything
#34
BIRDS SINGING.
PEACE AND QUIET.
LITTER FREE STREETS.
SHOPPING WITHOUT QUEUEING.
FRESH AIR.
#35
Cleaner earth, fresher air… and everything everyone else said! LOL.
#36
Working fewer hours but with the same pay (the government pays the difference) 👌👌👌
#37
My dogs. I’ve spent all day with them for the past year and now I have to leave the house. I don’t wanna do that to them.
#38
Not a G**D**N thing.
I’m a professional musician and not being able to attend jam sessions, or play gigs really sucks.
Playing along with other musicians on Skype/Zoom sucks just as much!
