Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Wish You Would’ve Known Before Starting High School?

For all the new freshmen.
#1
High school is hyped up a lot in media as a big important time in your life where you’ll do a ton of self-discovery and become the person you’ll be for the rest of your life… but that isn’t true at all. Of the friends you make in high school, you’re only going to keep a tiny handful into adulthood. You will still be a kid when you leave it and it’s fine if you leave without knowing what you want for the rest of your life. It’s okay to love it, but it’s also okay to hate it. Be open to discovering new interests through your teachers and peers, and pursue them as much as you can. Try not to be too shy to try things; remember you will leave this place and forget the majority of these people, so who cares what they think?
#2
Don’t hide who you want to be and who you are I made this mistake and now I don’t know where I fit in
#3
focus on ur grades, try and get assignment in on time. study for ur tests and take(and maybe retake, that helped me) notes from classes, yada yada…
dont feel ashamed on taking cp classes. as long as you got good grades in them, you’ll be fine. if it makes you feel better, i’m asian(south indian) and i have mostly cp classes.
join a bunch of clubs. they are fun, you’ll meet new friends, possibly get the chance to go somewhere(i did, after winning an award), learn new things, and more! also they look really good to collages.
do volunteering! it may be fun(sometimes) but it also looks good to collages too. even if you don’t require it for school, it is always good to do it.
hope i helped!
#4
Don’t give into pressure to do everything. Don’t hide in your room, but make sure to not overload yourself. The workload fluctuates, and you’ll have more free time some days than others. Don’t sign up for eighty million activities, you will burn out. Also-DON’T PROCRASTINATE ON WEEKEND ASSIGNMENTS, 12 AM MONDAY WORK DOES NOT DO WELL.
#5
GET ASSIGNMENTS IN ON TIME, and ACTUALLY DO YOUR HOMEWORK. Can’t stress this enough, because all the late assignments piled up on me last year and it severely impacted my mental health and I was constantly burnt out and I screwed up my GPA. Now I’m almost done with the 1st quarter of my next year at high school and only 1 late assignment (which I got in right away) >:) if
#6
I wish I knew how easy it was to f**k any girl I wanted.
They like big c***s. One time in my junior year I went to a volleyball game, all the players were sluts, and their asses hung out of their volleyball shorts, jiggling everytime they move. After the game ended I hung around near the locker room with my d**k out in my hands, as they walked past they gave it a jerk or a little suck. One girl grabbed me by the penis and shoved me in a janitor closet.
She locked the door behind her and started to strip her shorts off. Turns out she didn’t have panties on under them.
Her pussy was already swollen and ready for my c**k. She stroked it until it was at its maximum length, and then sat down on it. She massaged her titties until they became erect.
She bounced up and down on my c**k, causing a loud clapping sound which caused a commotion outside the closet. A couple volleyball girls unlocked the door, and to my surprise they were in their underwear, seemingly ready for a railing.
They all got a piece of me that night, and we f****d after every game like that. I’m married to the original girl and we basically f**k all night and all day. Her a*s is so loud when she bounces on my c**k that we had to get a whole new house just for f*****g.
She still wears her volleyball shorts sometimes, and it just takes me back. I love eating her a*s out, and she loves swallowing my semen. Sometimes we will invite the old volleyball team that I would f**k senseless after games. We hide in the closet just like old times. Its amazing.
Follow Us