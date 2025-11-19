Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Don’t Like About Your Partner?

by

Tell us one thing!

#1

My husband is brutally honest and doesn’t sugarcoat things. Usually it’s helpful, for example if I give him texts I’ve written to read, because he’s also a language policeman. Sometimes honesty is offensive and hurts, for example when he says that the hat I’m wearing looks like I stole it from a scarecrow. Okay, I see the humor in that now, but still. I take comfort in the fact that I can trust that he’s telling the truth and not lying to me. Still, I miss a little cotton candy around the truth.

#2

My husband has two. Just two. 1) he doesn’t put things away. The kitchen counter looked like an operating table before I met him. It turns into an archeology site every time he comes home. 2) His kids are 30-ish yet he still tosses stupid things they did as kids at them. I’m proud of how successful they have become given their early years. He gets hurt when they reach out to me instead of him. Dude, I don’t judge them on what they used to be.

