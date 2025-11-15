Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing That You Do That Others Think Are Weird? (Closed)

Just want to know you!
#1
I sniff everything! New pen, sniff it! Tissue, sniff it before I blow my nose! If I’ve touched something, I sniff my hands. If I’m in a shop, I’ll sniff something before I buy it.
I’m pretty subtle about it so it mostly goes unnoticed but a few friends give me ‘that look’ when they’ve caught me doing it.
My wife orders pizza and requests that they don’t cut it. She then eats the pizza using a knife and fork… from the middle outwards!!!!
#2
Kiss girls 🏳️🌈
I know most people on BP accept me, but its not that easy in real life
#3
I can hear really good so I will reference people’s conversations that I overheard. My little sis thinks its creepy, because she thinks that I am always listening. It’s not always good though because multiple times I have heard my parents talking about me.
#4
My musical tastes – I listen mainly to hot jazz from the 1920s.
#5
People think I’m weird because when I like something, i REALLY like it. Like, I go into a whole phase where I’m obsessed with that thing and it’s all I talk about. The phases have different lengths depending on if I find something new to be obsessed with soon, like I’ve went through a Shadowhunters phase (it was about 5 months long), I went through a Stardew Valley phase, (it was about 4 months long) I’m currently going through two phases, a Sanders Sides/Thomas Sanders in general phase and a Beetlejuice phase (specifically the musical but the movie was good too) and i’ve been going strong on thomas sanders for about 8 months and Beetlejuice for a good 4 so far
