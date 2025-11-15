Hey Pandas, What’s One Good Thing From The Covid-19 Pandemic For You? (Closed)

Let’s be honest, we are tired of Covid-19. But it was not all bad, more family time, and we understand and care about each other more than ever. What were the best things from the Lockdown for you?
#1
Working from home. So. Many. Benefits.
#2
My boyfriend and I were studying in different countries. Because of the pandemic, the majority of courses were online, so we could still be together despite the fact that our universities were far away from one another.
#3
Not needing to tell others how weak and sick I trully am. People couldnt meet, go out or travel so I didnt need to cancel plans. Now with the pandemic being less bad people is doing more social activities. My in laws took the family to the zoo for their aniversary. I needed to go with my electric scooter because I cant work that long. I was not ready for that. My family and friends dont even know yet about it, i really dont want them to see me :(
#4
My high school sweetheart and I connected after 40+ years. This happened right before the pandemic really got started. We couldn’t visit via air and were so many states apart that it was not feasible for of us to drive. What did we do all of that year ‘lost’ to the rest of the world? We got to re-establish our friendship. We had never had any animosity toward each other and it just felt like we were picking up where we left off. We got reacquainted and began sharing the experiences we’d had in all those intervening years – the good, bad and the ugly. We started by text only – you get to think about what you will say and how you will say it when you text. We didn’t even exchange ‘now’ photos for a long time. . .As we began to feel safer with each other we graduated to phone calls – as well as texts. I discovered he sounded exactly as I remembered and having lived in a few different places he noted my accent was a little different! We talked and talked and talked throughout that year- no subject was off limits! When vaccines became available we got them and made plans for our first visit. There was nervousness on both sides, I can assure you. We talked and talked about that too. He got tickets. We made arrangements. I got more and more not nervous exactly but concerned we wouldn’t hit it off as well in person. I think he wasn’t as concerned as nervous! The day came. I was there to meet him at the airport but after hours of delays in his flight I’d just about given up seeing him coming towards me – he’d texted me he’d text me when deplaning. Imagine my disturbing view of having feet/legs approach my vision as I was bent over reading! I jerked up in shock but was soon getting the hug of my life. (I’d had a terrible cough for months and he’d been hearing it over the phone, so although he couldn’t see my face he could hear exactly who to go to.) As they say the rest is history. We had a terrific visit and made plans to get together again soon, so although we were sad to say goodbye, we knew it wasn’t for forever. In a few weeks we’ll be spending time with each other once more. Who knows what our future will bring, but we consider this a reunion brought by God to bring happiness in our older years. We won’t be passing up this second chance that very few people are offered.
#5
Spending time with my wife and son. Time I would not have had. I was furloughed for 4 months. Thankfully there was a heat wave for most of it. Spent so many days in the garden. I could unwind, help home school my son, spend quality time with my wife.
Also all that sunbathing helped clear up my psoriasis like nothing else has.
#6
covid was really hard and stressful for me but i’m glad i got to spend time w my plants and animals
#7
The quiet time at home. The elimination of stranger’s hugs and handshake. The social distancing.
I think I have practiced all that before Covid.
#8
Being able to tap into my 401K and pay off our home 25 years early
#9
got to avoid social interaction for a year in a half
#10
reflection on my life and faith. Got rid of useless things and found better things to do.
#11
I saved more money last year than I did in my previous 9 years of working combined.
#12
I got back into my love of reading. And I got to spend time with my cat.
Follow Us