Hey Pandas, What Is The Oldest Item In Your Possession? (Closed)

by

It can be anything, cars included!

#1 I Inherited My Great Great Grandmother’s Autograph Booklet That All Her Schoolmates Wrote In.

#2 This Doll Was Made By My Grandma For My Mom (Its In Pretty Good Condition Except For The Thread That Holds The Head To The Body Is Loose)

#3 I Also Have An Old Wooden Chest From My Great Grandparents As A Heirloom. I Use It To Hold The Precious Gemstones I Find.

#4 This Gone With The Wind Book, Published 1936 Bought For .25 Cents.

#5 Great-Grandmother’s Chanel No5 With Original Perfume. Unsure How Old, But I’ve Had It Since The 80’s

#6 The Original Wedding Photo Of My Grandparents, In The Original Frame. January 30, 1927.

#7 My 1984 Panasonic Radio

#8 This Is A Small Change Purse My Great-Granddad Bought His Girlfriend.

#9 My “Woods Illustrated Natural History” Copyright 1886 By J. L. Blamire. It Was In My Grandma’s House And I Thought It Looked Really Cool And She Gave It To Me

#10 My Car, Almost 20 Years Old

#11 Teddy Bear On The Left Is 25 Years Old

#12 Antique Cast Iron Fire Starter Pot

#13 My Late Grandmother’s Book Of Classical Music Vinyl Records And Composer Biographies, Google Says It’s From 1958

Patrick Penrose
