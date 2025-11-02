35 Celebrity Halloween Looks That Broke The Internet With Their Jaw-Dropping Costumes In 2025

Celebrities were heavily invested in this year’s Halloween festivities and put in as much effort as they would for red carpet events.
The only difference on October 31 was that there were no holds barred.
And so, images peppered the internet for the better part of the evening with transformations—some of which were nothing short of awe-inspiring.
#1 Janelle Monáe
Thirty-nine-year-old musician and activist Janelle Monáe found her inspiration in Dr. Seuss’s children’s book, The Cat in the Hat.
The real-life version of the character made netizens nostalgic, with one person writing: “I can’t remember how many times I saw this movie in my childhood!”
As a testimony to the character’s likeness, another wrote: “Wait..this is actually really good lol.”
Others found Monáe’s costume to be an improvement on the original.
“Finally someone made The Cat in the Hat look like it walked straight out of Vogue instead of a children’s nightmare. Bravo, Janelle,” wrote one person bearing the sentiment.
Image source: janellemonae
#2 Sherrie Shepherd
Image source: sherrieshepherd
#3 Ed Sheeran
Image source: teddysphotos
#4 Jade
Image source: jadethirlwall
#5 Cara Delevingne
Image source: caradelevingne
#6 Megan Thee Stallion
Image source: theestallion
#7 Heidi Klum
Image source: TheStewartofNY
#8 Lizzo
Lizzo dressed up as food for Halloween. More specifically, a Chili’s mozzarella stick.
A substance that may actually be real cheese was draped over the 37-year-old Good as Hell singer.
Behind Lizzo, perhaps attached to her and the cheese, was the said “stick.”
We do not know if it is some kind of collaboration with the food chain, but it certainly is performing the function of an ad.
“Just want to let you know I made my boyfriend take me out to Chili’s tonight because of this. Those mozz sticks just look so good,” wrote one person as a nod to the latter.
Image source: lizzobeeating
#9 Eugene Lee Yang
The animated movie Kpop Demon Hunters is ranking #1 on Netflix’s most-watched list, so it’s no surprise that people looked to the production for inspiration.
One such person was Asian-American filmmaker, actor, writer, and director Eugene Lee Yang.
Yang posted an image of himself as the program’s character Jinu.
Fans were, for the most part, thrilled by the result, with one writing: “The attention to detail is incredible. He really understood the assignment with this costume.”
Image source: eugeneleeyang
#10 Amelia Dimoldenberg
Image source: ameliadimz
#11 Love Island USA’s Leah And Miguel
Image source: leahkateb
#12 Taraji P. Henson
Image source: tarajiphenson
#13 Perrie Edwards
Image source: perrieedwards
#14 Ishowspeed
Image source: ishowspeed
#15 Winnie Harlow
Image source: winnieharlow
#16 Kim Petras
Kim Petras, the German singer based in Los Angeles, whose claim to fame is being the first trans singer to have their song rank at number one on the Billboard Top 100 and win a Grammy, turned to action fantasy for their Halloween inspiration.
Petras dressed as Emily Browning in the 2011 movie Sucker Punch.
It must be said of the singer that they captured the “Alice in Wonderland with machine guns” look (a term coined by the production’s director, Zack Snyder).
“Kim Petras absolutely nailed the Babydoll look. Perfect Halloween tribute to Sucker Punch,” wrote one person summing up the general sentiment.
Image source: kimpetras
#17 Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato “let Poot out” for Halloween.
What the internet means by this is that Lovato embraced a less flattering photo of herself from the Royal Variety Performance in London in 2014, which was then edited to make it even less attractive.
The firestarter, a netizen with a Tumblr account, then claimed that it was not Lovato but rather her reclusive sister, who was confined to a basement.
Lovato appears to have slipped into the fictitious twin’s character for the big night and shared footage of a performance.
Way to go, Demi. When they laugh at you, laugh with them.
Image source: ddlovato
#18 Quenlin Blackwell
Social media personality Quenlin Blackwell donned a Tina Turner look.
The 24-year-old found her inspiration on the cover of a 1984 issue of Rolling Stone and mimicked the pose, hairstyle, and wardrobe to the T.
Aside from the fan observations that suggested the new Victoria’s Secret model is relatively unknown compared to Turner, many found the likeness between her and the legendary singer – who passed away at the age of 83 in 2023 – uncanny.
“There’s absolutely no difference,” wrote one fan.
But the look was not easy to pull off. Footage posted on TikTok by Blackwell showed her wobbling on her heels and then collapsing onto a couch in her new look.
She must have perfected it, as the video later shows her doing a wild jig, true to Turner’s dance style.
Image source: quenblackwell
#19 Lily Allen
Lilly Allen dressed as Madeline.
Who is Madeline?
A fictitious character from her latest album West End Girl—apparently also a character form a 1930’s children’s book, but which do you think the heartbroken singer who committed a whole album to her cheating husband is pandering to?
Is it coincidence?
Take a moment.
Madeline is also the name associated with the end of her marriage, or as the Daily Mail claims, Natalie Tippet.
Tippet reportedly owned up to having an affair with Allen’s estranged husband David Harbour.
Fans appeared impressed with the look and one wrote: “Madeline with a side of chaos, perfect Halloween vibe.”
Image source: lilyallen
#20 Sabrina Carpenter
Image source: idareutolcveme
#21 Lady Gaga
Image source: ladygaga
#22 Love Island USA’s Serena And Kordell
Image source: serenaapagee
#23 Halle Bailey
And here we have another case of one famous person dressing up as another for Halloween.
Twenty-five-year-old Halle Bailey posted a picture striking the same pose as the now 57-year-old actress Lisa Bonet, who dressed down for Rolling Stone Magazine in 1988.
The resemblance was so convincing that it nearly fooled some netizens.
“Omg! Why I thought this was a real cover!!!!! I was like YES […] YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” wrote one such person.
Image source: PopCrave
#24 Charli D’amelio
Image source: charlidamelio
#25 Coco Jones
Image source: TheRealCocoJ
#26 Savannah Guthrie And Jenna Bush Hager
Image source: savannahguthrie
#27 Doja Cat
Image source: dojacat
#28 Leigh-Anne
British singer and actress Leigh-Anne Pinnock is apparently also a fan of K-pop Demon Hunters.
The video of the 34-year-old making its rounds on social media depicts the actress made up as the series’s main protagonist, Rumi.
According to the New York Times, costume vendors’ sales suggest that Pinnock’s Halloween look was not unique.
“Good Luck Finding a ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Costume This Halloween,” the outlet headlined.
Netizens were not impressed by the actress, and one vented on X, saying, “That’s not a costume, that’s performance art with contour.”
Image source: leighannepinnock
#29 Chelley
Image source: _slimthin
#30 Mariah Carey
Image source: mariahcarey
#31 Kourtney Kardashian
Image source: kourtneykardash
#32 Paris Hilton
Image source: parishilton
#33 Madonna
Madonna posted an image of herself dressed in a floral corset, an inexplicable piece of pink silk around her waist, and a large leather jacket.
According to the caption accompanying the Instagram post, “It’s giving Desperate Housewives.”
This assessment (by Madonna) was helpful, to say the least, because some netizens saw something else altogether in the look.
“It’s giving almost in the grave,” wrote one person on X.
“The desperate part I can definitely see,” echoed another.
Unlike this year’s outfit, her 2024 contribution needed no explanation: She dressed a Catholic saint for the celebration.
Image source: madonna
#34 Julia Fox
Image source: juliafox
#35 Jd Vance
Image source: VP
Follow Us