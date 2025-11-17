Hey Pandas, What’s Been Your Queer Experience? (Closed)

by

Doesn’t matter if you’re gay, bi, trans, pan, or anything else, here is a place to share you experiences of being queer. You can tell us if you’re closeted, open, when you discovered you were LGBTQ, ect.

#1

I’m a closeted pansexual (although some friends do know) and I discovered I was pan in about 6th grade. I wasn’t sure untill someone asked me if I was straight, and for some reason I said no. It’s been all uphill since then!🙃🙃🙃
Sometimes I feel uncomfortable talking about my sexuality, because it’s such a closely guarded secret, but at least here I can enjoy the anonymity of the internet.

#2

I’m out as gay and trans and all the other little stuff that doesn’t matter as much. I figured out I wasn’t straight as an 11 year old and my lesbian period (the other trans gay guys will probably understand this as it seems to be very common) lasted for a few years. I started to realize I wasn’t cis in 7th grade and basically went through all of the pronouns before just admitting I’m a trans guy. Very fun. I’m planning to try to hide the fact that I’m trans in high school cause I pass as cis and I’m tired of dealing with transphobes. It won’t work completely, of course, but hopefully fewer people will be aware that I’m Tra s

#3

