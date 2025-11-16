Hey Pandas, What’s An Obscure Band Or Artist That You Like? (Closed)

What’s a band or artist that you listen to that no-one has heard of?
#1
Jeez, just about 75% of what I listen to comes under that heading…..
Well, here’s a few…
ELEANOR – a japanese gothic rock band…. Just awesome dark, heavy, melodic rock….and the singer, Shiori Vitus….OMG, she is a fkn force of nature…..
DARKHER – how can I describe Darkher? Bleak, moody, minimalist, dark folk….. Beautiful, earthy, gothik soundscapes you can just lose yourself in…..
and……
BAND MAID!!! the greatest Heavy Rock band in the world today…..
If you know you know, if you don’t you need to….. This all girl band from Japan just Rock with a capital R!!!
Just awesome!!!
I’ll leave it at that, or I’ll be going all night…..
( oh, and VOICE OF BACEPROT….all girl ,heavy rock/ metal band from Indonesia…. Nothing cooler than 3 moslem girls playing kickass heavy rock….)
#2
Greeeen and Syudou. Greeeen is a group of Japanese dentists that got together and made a band. Not joking. Syudou is a VOCALOID music producer and a singer.
#3
Mercyful Fate
#4
Hüsker Dü was a punk/post-punk band out of the 80’s Minneapolis music scene that most haven’t heard of. Lots of power, raw emotion, complex layers and incredible talent for 3 guys (and one of them ONLY played bass). They were a big influence on Nirvana/The Foo Fighters and Green Day to name a few. If you’re going to start somewhere, start with the album Zen Arcade.
#5
1nonly
Gh0sty
Phonk music
#6
Lovejoy. I didn’t really like their songs at first but i ended up falling in love with them all
#7
Mr. Kitty (dark synthpop). He made the hit After Dark, but nobody seems to acknowledge any of is other music, which is a shame. It’s absolutely amazing. Especially Ephemeral and Eternity are 10/10 albums.
#8
I love the vibe of Thomas Azier (dutch singer)
#9
Boywithuke
#10
Sodikken. If you’re interested in alt, weirdcore, nostalgia and the psychedelic aesthetic, sodikken is for you. They do music, animated shorts, and will soon be starting their own original YouTube series blood and skinny hedgehog. Still not convinced? There’s a talking cat who plays a guitar. PLEASE go watch their videos I am begging you
#11
Öldie Häwn is an absurdly unheard of band. I actually know one of the band members personally: they actually are a history teacher!
#12
Autoheart and Ramshackle Glory are both amazing bands!!
#13
These bands are kind of popular but I haven’t met anyone who knows them, but I love Otep and Citizen Soldier. This one isn’t so popularly known, but my band teacher is part of a band called Graham Good & The Painters.
#14
Rappers and parody songs on yt and stuff that I listen to occasionally. Such as Aaron Fraser Nash or Living Tombstone or Freshly Kanal and stuff like that
#15
Mr. Kitty (dark synthpop). He made the hit After Dark, but nobody seems to acknowledge any of is other music, which is a shame. It’s absolutely amazing. Especially Ephemeral and Eternity are 10/10 albums.
#16
I don’t think it’s really obscure but I like Imagine Dragons. My mom got me into them and I’ve been listening to their music for a while
#17
If you´re into death metal, I think you should check out Goregasm! Their subject matter tends to be controversial, but their songs are really good! It´s a shame they´re so unheard of!
#18
These bands are kind of popular but I haven’t met anyone who knows them, but I love Otep and Citizen Soldier. This one isn’t so popularly known, but my band teacher is part of a band called Graham Good & The Painters.
#19
Sparks.
A duo of two brothers performing pop-rock from the 1970’s – present. One brother does lead vocals and jumps around like a kid filled with too much birthday cake, while the other stoically plays keyboards in a bizarre and detached manner – very surreal and fun to watch.
Sparks had a few hits during the early 80’s New Wave era, including songs about both Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and a song featuring Jane from The Go-Go’s. Still love their work after many years
#20
LIZARD FUNK: awesome beatmaker from Toulouse, France. So underrated and needs more recognition. Check him out on Soundcloud. I hope to see him live someday.
#21
Beach bunny,, cavetown, the happy fits, Portugal the man, basically any indie band,
#22
Any that started on the Australian radio station Triple J Unearthed, like Hausky, Kitschen Boy, The Rions, The Bouys, Molly Millington, The Terrys, The Moving Stills, Aodhan…
#23
I don’t know how obscure they are but these are not ones I hear played on the radio, at least here.
Delerium
Second Person
Within Temptation
Nightwish
Blackbriar
Blackmore’s Night
Ad Infinitum
Sopor Aeturnus
Amethystium
Conjure One
Draconian
Emilie Autumn
Morcheeba
Sirenia
Xandria
#24
Little Mix! I love them, but America overall prefers boy bands to girl groups, so while everyone has heard of BTS, no one in America knows who Little Mix is.
Follow Us