Hey Pandas, What’s An Object You’re Emotionally Attached To? (Closed)

Make sure to add the word noodle in your answer!
#1
My stuffed pink dragon Hoops.
Noodle
#2
My Panda Amanda that I have had since I was 5. 🐼
#3
A stuffed hand thats stuffed with beads instead of stuffing
Yes, I did say a hand
#4
Many would say that their favorite thing is a memory of which they slurp up a noodle from their mother’s spaghetti.
Not me though. I got a stuffed giraffe named Hitops
#5
My watch. Haha.
I cannot live without it. I might check the time on my phone, but if I am not wearing my watch I feel super vulnerable.🤣
#6
my very first beyblade: Earth eagle. it was the start of my hobby and was the key to my discovery of anime i still have it within my collection.
#7
A stuffed baby owl i’ve had since I was a baby. I still love him
#8
I used to have a timber wolf stuffed animal named Rex (full name Reximus Maximanus Costolo the third) BUT I LOOOSSTT HIIIMMM😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
#9
my Darth Vader lightsaber bc my brother has one and would let me use when we lived together
#10
My plush rabbit Springtrap, he’s still pretty soft and cuddly, but the material for his teeth has come off, but I don’t care because he’s still my favourite stuffed animal.
#11
As by Finnish law my dog is classified as an object im going to have to say her
#12
plx answer with ur heart
#13
A ton of stuff, I’ll say my FUNKO pops tho because there’s a lot of stuff
#14
I have a Dream comfort blanket that I take everywhere (don’t judge for liking him.)
#15
A demonic teddy called Belphegor, who I love dearly, they’re sooo cute
#16
My Hydroflask. Now when I go out it’s keys, wallet, and Hydroflask
#17
i have this panda that i got as a birthday present when i was really young (its name is charlie) and i take it on almost every trip i go on. it’s lasted forever and it has a lot of sentimental value. i’m gonna go eat some chicken noodle soup now lol
#18
I have 3 teddies. A Minecraft fox named jerry who I got last Christmas due to a joke with some of my friends and bf that Jerry is our god so I ended up getting a teddy. My bf has 1 too. And 2 of them reversible octopi called Oscar and Octavius who I call my children where my bf is the dad, they also have 2 but they currently don’t have names
#19
my le epic gaming pc
#20
My stuffed pig
It’s been with me through everything.
#21
My stuffed animal Vaby (Vah-bie)
#22
I have 2 things. I stuffed black cat named kitty that I’ve had since I was 3 and a teddy bear that I got from a good friend when I was 15.
#23
My pink suitcase from Asda for fourteen quid.
It’s lasted almost 14 years with many trips abroad. Alas the zips have broken and my husband gently asked if we could now throw it away.
Follow Us