Hey Pandas, What’s An Interesting Thing That Happened To You Recently? (Closed)

by

It could be something funny, bizarre, or just meaningful! Here are some examples to get your ideas flowing:You adopted a petYou got injured (was it a strange or classic mishap?)You received a gift you’d been dreaming of for agesYou remodeled your space

#1

this took ages to update so i hope it actually posts. it got delayed around two days.

i went to an ER because a piece of sofa fell on my feet (and it got bruised and started to bleed and i almost fainted for some reason).

#2

Welp! This one’s gonna be funny.

We were driving though town when we saw our mum’s car, on the median. My siblings were like. “What’s mum doing?” and she was going to pull in front of us, but decided not to. We drove past her, and we looked behind us and she pulled in front of a truck! When we got to the bridge (still laughing our heads off), one of my other sister’s told my dad that he should have tooted at her! My dad just laughed.

We saw her again at the traffic lights. She pulled up right behind us and the traffic lights turned green. We sped off and looked behind us again and she was trying to squeeze in between two other cars. We stopped to turn right and when she went past us my dad honked at her several times. We were still giggling when my dad dropped us off at the library.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
229 Worst Wedding Fails Guests Will Never Forget
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Replies That Were Funnier Than The Original Post
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Woman Documents Her Weekend Trip That Turned Into Survival Mode In 24 Hours, Goes Viral (Video)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Kris Jenner Producing New House Flipping Show Starring Scott Disick
3 min read
May, 6, 2017
This Cat Received His Very Own Custom-Made Aquarium That Allows Him To Safely Watch And Interact With Fish
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Molly Shannon’s Top 5 Roles Before ‘Only Murders in the Building’
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.