Hey Pandas, What’s An Event That Happened On The Exact Day You Were Born? (Closed)

#1

So i searched up my bday and found a list of national holidays on my bday;

National fresh breath day
National root beer float day
National wiggle your toes day
Friendship day
National sisters day
And american family day

#2

I googled it, I and can’t find one interesting thing. But I do share a birthday with Robin Williams. Not the same year-so absolutely nothing. Lol

#3

Grace Kelly died. I remember when I was a pre-teen I put her picture on the beauty inspiration board where I cut pictures from magazines and I thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world and when I grow up I want to be like her. The number one in the UK chart was: Survivor: Eye Of The Tiger and I have proudly taken it as my theme song. Now I learned that Chicago: Hard To Say I’m Sorry was number one in America.

#4

apparently there was a total lunar eclipse the night I was born….

on the other side of the world

#5

“Colombian troops end 27-hr siege of Bogota’s Palace of Justice.”

#6

The Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to tie the series at 2 games apiece. I’m told that’s how I got my middle name – Jordan.

#7

51st Grammy awards and Rihanna canceled a show

#8

I was born during a Super Blue Blood Moon.

A total lunar eclipse is known as a Blood moon
A Super Moon is a full moon at the moons closest point of it’s orbit
A Blue moon in an additional full moon.
I popped out during the hour long darkness.

A perfect start to my origin story. I’m either ‘The Chosen One’ or a ‘Bringer of Darkness’.

#9

Not the exact date, but a day before I was born, cars came out in theaters. It’s kinda funny, because I always loved that movie

#10

I looked it up and it said in Ethiopia 18 people were killed and 11 were injured in ‘ethnic clashes’,I was to lazy to look into it more. I could find one more thing but that could reveal my age (I meant that could to, but this would be much easier) so I’ll just say someone set a world record in swimming.

#11

Rosa Parks died, she was the woman who refused to give up her seat to a Caucasian person.

#12

The Treaty of Paris was signed

#13

Earth day
Explosion on deep water horizon drilling rig
Global selfie day
National jellybean day
Florida man slapped with big mouth billy bass

#14

Florida man chops of bros d*** bc he caught bro having s** on his favorite Naruto blanket

#15

uh i’m too lazy so can someone tell me? nov 3z

#16

The Celtics beat the Lakers.

#17

Belive it or not, I was born

