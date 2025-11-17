Hey Pandas, What’s An Event That Happened On The Exact Day You Were Born? (Closed)

Beautiful, sad, poignant or amazing things happen every day. What happened the day you were born?
#1
So i searched up my bday and found a list of national holidays on my bday;
National fresh breath day
National root beer float day
National wiggle your toes day
Friendship day
National sisters day
And american family day
#2
I googled it, I and can’t find one interesting thing. But I do share a birthday with Robin Williams. Not the same year-so absolutely nothing. Lol
#3
Grace Kelly died. I remember when I was a pre-teen I put her picture on the beauty inspiration board where I cut pictures from magazines and I thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world and when I grow up I want to be like her. The number one in the UK chart was: Survivor: Eye Of The Tiger and I have proudly taken it as my theme song. Now I learned that Chicago: Hard To Say I’m Sorry was number one in America.
#4
apparently there was a total lunar eclipse the night I was born….
on the other side of the world
#5
“Colombian troops end 27-hr siege of Bogota’s Palace of Justice.”
#6
The Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to tie the series at 2 games apiece. I’m told that’s how I got my middle name – Jordan.
#7
51st Grammy awards and Rihanna canceled a show
#8
I was born during a Super Blue Blood Moon.
A total lunar eclipse is known as a Blood moon
A Super Moon is a full moon at the moons closest point of it’s orbit
A Blue moon in an additional full moon.
I popped out during the hour long darkness.
A perfect start to my origin story. I’m either ‘The Chosen One’ or a ‘Bringer of Darkness’.
#9
Not the exact date, but a day before I was born, cars came out in theaters. It’s kinda funny, because I always loved that movie
#10
I looked it up and it said in Ethiopia 18 people were killed and 11 were injured in ‘ethnic clashes’,I was to lazy to look into it more. I could find one more thing but that could reveal my age (I meant that could to, but this would be much easier) so I’ll just say someone set a world record in swimming.
#11
Rosa Parks died, she was the woman who refused to give up her seat to a Caucasian person.
#12
The Treaty of Paris was signed
#13
Earth day
Explosion on deep water horizon drilling rig
Global selfie day
National jellybean day
Florida man slapped with big mouth billy bass
#14
Florida man chops of bros d*** bc he caught bro having s** on his favorite Naruto blanket
#15
uh i’m too lazy so can someone tell me? nov 3z
#16
The Celtics beat the Lakers.
#17
Belive it or not, I was born
Follow Us