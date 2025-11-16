People In This Facebook Group Are Sharing Hilariously Unfortunate Names Parents Actually Give Their Children, Here Are 30 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Every parent wants what’s best for their kid, bottom line. Name included. So no doubt they will be choosing it carefully, with time to reflect, think of alternatives and ask for feedback from people whose opinion they trust. Or so we think.
Well, this hilarious Facebook group with a whimsical name “That name isn’t a tragedeigh, it’s a murghdyrr” shows what happens when things take a very different direction. For one reason or the other, the result is a bunch of crazy, funny, and somewhat bizarre names that got shared on this group. They make us not only question the value our names carry, but also appreciate the one we have.
Scroll down though the hilarious collection below and be sure to check out our previous article with more names from “That name isn’t a tragedeigh, it’s a murghdyrr.”
#1
Image source: Kenz Stephenson
#2
Image source: Becki Clingan
#3
Image source: Johanna Avera
#4
Image source: Marie GrassRope
#5
Image source: Bella Hough
#6
Image source: Em De Losa
#7
Image source: Group member
#8
Image source: Group member
#9
Image source: Megan Johnson
#10
Image source: Group member
#11
Image source: Jackie Yates
#12
Image source: Caitlin Brandsma
#13
Image source: Roxanne Louise Phillips-Moore
#14
Image source: Caro S
#15
Image source: Kitty Quinn
#16
Image source: Charity Mann
#17
Image source: Delaney Lewis
#18
Image source: Meghan Friedman
#19
I saw this on tiktok and i just had to share… Yes… it’s all one first name.
Image source: Angelica Rocafuerte
#20
Image source: Bailey Graye Wilkie
#21
Image source: Barbara M. Weltsek
#22
Image source: Christina Horne
#23
Image source: Nikki Parker
#24
Image source: Lizzey Kelly
#25
Image source: Jacquelyn Watkins
#26
Image source: Emily Carter
#27
Image source: Kara Dawn Walker
#28
Image source: Christina Sylva Davis
#29
Image source: Group member
Follow Us