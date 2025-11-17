Hey Pandas, What’s A Time You Realized Someone Was No Joke? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
Was visiting my aunt at her pharmacy when this woman comes in the door and starts asking for a tetnis shot.
I look to see this lady holding a lil paper towel to her arm, clearly bloody.
She removed the towel to show a worker, and revealed a cut about an inch deep and 3 inches long with a nail inside.
The worker left to go see about the shots and the woman turns to us and says, “it was either me or the melons… the melons are safe”
Farmers are just built different.
#2
I thought the 2 guys who were being oversmart were joking when they said they sent threats to the chairman of the school on twitter, instagram, whatsapp and gmail. They actually did send threats to burn down the school but the chairman’s repsonse summed up was “I’d like to see you try that”
#3
So, for context, I wrote a book about students from my school who gave their lives in war. Word got around, and surviving veterans started reaching out to me. One day I’m sitting in class and a call slip comes in. It simply says ‘CIA agent called. Wants to speak to you. Come to office after class’. Of course I’m freaking out, because that note is so vague. Why does the CIA want to talk to me? I settle on the fact that it’s some sort of joke. So after class, I go over to the office. Turns out an ex-CIA agent from Vietnam called asking about me. I called him back and his story was CRAZY. It’s too much to go into here, but it was an insane experience!
#4
Had this guy that came into my work and told me about how he was doing Dana White’s Power Slap contest in Vegas. He’s middle aged and not huge, so I really didn’t think much of it.
Well then, he ‘goes to Vegas’ and comes back and tells us about the contest and how he met Jake Gyllenhaal and everything. His face was in perfect shape, so I really thought he was just making it all up.
I got curious enough to look it up though, and WOW…yup, he really was on TV slapping these huge dudes. He made it all the way to the finals.
I have no idea how he didn’t have bruises on his face.
A few months later he exploded his eardrum in a contest and was deaf for a weeks, so I would not recommend slap contests.🤣
#5
One of my friends who likes me wanted to talk to me so bad they walked through a hotel with white socks and walked through a wet parking lot to get to me.
#6
Basically at the end of the school year one of my classmates (who is kind of a jerk) sent a letter to a teacher saying basically “you had favorites, you suck, I recommended that all my friends in the year below not have you as a teacher”, etc kind of as a joke but then the teacher emailed her and said “you didn’t know that you were one of my favorites. Guess you are not as perceptive as I thought”. This was literally after the school year ended
