Hey Pandas, What’s A Secret Your Parents Never Found Out? (Closed)

Just submit a secret, that your parents have no idea about. Don’t worry, we won’t tell.
#1
That I stayed up til 2am talking to a guy.
Not that it would matter if my parents knew…it’s just a subject I don’t think I need to bring up.
#2
one that im on bp and 2 that im friends with a few people from here
#3
My parents track everything I do, so I came up with a solution. I created a language of 36 letters and write s**t about them everyday. They always hint to it like “oh what’s that language mean again?” Or “it’s not like we’re gonna read it.”
#4
That I secretly have this account, a YouTube, another account on a writing website (not a social one but still banned), and a Discord (to talk with old friends). I’m completely banned from any form of social media, even though I’m legally old enough to use it without parental controls.
#5
That i’m a trans guy :/. Also that I’ve attempted. What my parents don’t know won’t hurt them.
#6
that i’m queer af
#7
A.) social media
B.) I have an email address
C.) I have books in my room that I read when I can’t sleep
D.) I take my phone up to my room sometimes
E.) I have a quora account on my school iPad (because all social media except that and bp are banned but bp won’t let me use it with an adblocker)
#8
That I’m not straight or cisgender
