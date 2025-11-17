Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Fact That You Can’t Get Out Of Your Mind? (Closed)

Share facts that you know.
#1
I imagine there will be some creepy ones in here so I’ll post the one that makes me smile the most. Otters hold hands while sleeping so they don’t float away from each other.
#2
The Welsh word for carrot is moron.
#3
The male opossum has a two headed penis, the female opossum has two vaginas, one for each head.
#4
I literally just read this; a mutation can cause frogs to have their eyes in their mouths.
#5
Male giraffes will headbutt female giraffes in the bladder area, causing them to urinate. The males then taste the urine to see if the females are “in season.” We learned this at the zoo after watching it happen. My 9-year-old son loudly exclaimed, “EWWWWWW! It just drank the PEE!!!”
#6
There are more planes on the bottom of the ocean then submarines in the sky.
#7
Giraffe’s have 93% homosexual tendencies
#8
The automobile “Subaru” gets its name from the Japanese word for the constellation the Pleiades. The Pleiades is a cluster of six stars in the Taurus constellation. (Notice that the logo for Subaru is a cluster of six stars.)
#9
For some reason I can’t stop remembering the fact that, Sloths don’t fart.
#10
When you feel grief at the loss of a book or film character it’s because your brain cannot tell the difference between a real person and a fictional being. Any strong emotions you feel towards characters from books or films occur because your mind does not have a way to discern fact from fiction.
#11
That Pineapple and Kiwi actually eat YOU as you eat it!
#12
If a bear has been feeding on human flesh, its scat will be white.
#13
Sliced grapes will explode in the microwave
#14
Snow that reminds you of little styrofoam balls is called Graupel.
#15
the sun could explode at a random time and destroy the face of the earth, and we would have no idea because EVERYTHING would be gone.
#16
Pistol shrimp can use their claw to make a sound louder than a gun at 210 decibels which is louder than a space ship launch. They use the sound to emit a sound bubble, killing their prey. I think I read somewhere the sound is enough to rupture your eardrum as well as the best part: collapse your lungs.
#17
Avast! September 19 is International Talk Like a Pirate Day.
#18
Both of the animals on the Australian coat of arms, the kangaroo and the emu, cannot walk backwards. Also the kangaroo depicted must be male.
#19
the origins of the muffin man nursery rhyme. i really wish i could forget :((
#20
Pacemakers aren’t turned off at death, unless it is removed due to cremation, it just keeps on ticketing -attempting to pace dead muscle.
The battery will quickly deplete but a brand new battery might go a few weeks before dying.
Think about that next time you are walking through a cemetery with new graves, how many have their pacemakers tireless firing away, trying to stimulate the heat conduction system to pump
#21
Sometimes male otters will dunk a female’s offspring in water to make her give up some (or all) of her food
#22
You really don’t know what you don’t know!!!
#23
May 29 is National Put Your Pillow In The Fridge Day, found this out as a kid and celebrate and annoy all my friend with it every year. People quite literally put pillows in their fridge as it’s supposed to bring good luck, prosperity and fortune.
#24
Before modern home pregnancy tests, the most accurate way to tell if a woman was pregnant was by injecting her urine into frogs and waiting 24 hours to see if they laid eggs. There’s a hormone that exists in the urine of pregnant women that also made the frogs pregnant, but non-pregnant women don’t have this hormone so the frogs wouldn’t lay eggs for them. This very accurate method was used up until the invention of the home pregnancy test in 1976, which means some of your grandparents probably got the frog test.
#25
While not a fact as in a known truth but it does exist. A thought experiment that is known as, “The Simulation Theory” that theorizes that we exist in a simulation. Going down the rabbit hole if we can create a universal simulation sufficiently advance enough that the inhabitants are able to exist on the same levels of awareness as humanity has currently (eat, sleep, work, make decisions, procreate) in this simulation then we would in fact confirm we were in a simulation. The technology already exists that we can create a universe, uninhabited, where we can track a select timescale of the universe we created with positioning and compositions of what these are made of. It is the first brick in the building that would house this theory. As tech grows and as we figure out how to get more power from our creations we are literally on the cusp of this./Spoiler The game no man’s sky touched upon this point and believe it or not i found peace in such an existential crisis through that game /spoiler
I broke it down to this, it doesn’t matter if it’s a simulation or not. In our little grain of sand in this universe we don’t need to change the universe or even change our planet. It boils down to our immediate reach, the people we interact with a daily basis and any time i buy my coworkers food i don’t ask for payment or even look for praise, i just ask them to pass on that good will, if you see someone struggling in life and can help, do so. No religious connotations no expectation for the person to thank you, just help. If everyone does this then it doesn’t matter how far reaching any government program is or how much racism exists in this world or what hate exists because we all are humans in a cruel and unforgiving world and we are all trying to figure out the human condition. We need to lift each other up around us and those people lift those up around them and pretty much everyone will be uplifted. So a simulation doesn’t matter because we are real to each other.
#26
Three words: zombie spider fungus
#27
Dogs only see in shades of blue and yellow. I often wonder what we look like to them.
#28
male-sea horses can be pregnent and can produce baby sea horses
#29
Häagen Daaz is a totally made up name that means nothing in any language but capitalism
#30
Technically, babies are born without knee caps. Small slivers called sesamoid bones develop within the tendons eventually hardening into the knee cap around the age of 10.
#31
Mitochondria might be the powerhouse of the cell, but they’re technically not our cells. Also most of the cells in our bodies aren’t human. Happy Microbiome!
#32
I learned this when studying to be a vet tech.
peristalsis- the natural movement of your throat muscles that brings the food to your stomach. (not the technical definition but how i remember it). and i will never ever forget this word.
#33
We’re all gonna die and it might eternal nothingness after
#34
Singer Merry Clayton suffered a miscarriage after her incredibly powerful performance on the Rolling Stones song “Gimme Shelter”.
#35
if you had a bath big enough to contain it, Saturn would float.
#36
Scar’s mane is darker because he has higher testoterone than Mufasa, making him rightful king.
#37
Carrots have something called carrotine.
#38
Stabbing an orange is similar to stabbing human flesh. :)
#39
“Even a small amount of lint can reduce the effectiveness of your dryer.” I read this one day in a stupid magazine article and now it runs through my mind every single time I put clothes in the machine.
#40
Back on the opening day of Disneyland in 1955, Roy Disney, the brother of Walt, was scared that no one would come to the park. It ended up being so packed, that kids who were still trying to get into the park peed in the bushes. When Roy was alerted, he was so happy that he said, “Just let them pee”
#41
Gaseous hydrogen is liquefied by cooling it to below −423°F.
Gaseous oxygen liquifies below –297.3 degrees F.
These two gases combined in the proper proportions at room temperature produce pure, clear, liquid water.
#42
In Pokemon, Ash’s latest friend’s name was Goh. In Japanese, his name means “five”, and he was Ash’s fifth male travel partner after Brock, Max, Cilan and Clemont, excluding the Alolan guys.
#43
When you feel grief at the loss of a book or film character it’s because your brain cannot tell the difference between a real person and a fictional being. Any strong emotions you feel towards characters from books or films occur because your mind does not have a way to discern fact from fiction.
#44
In plumbing left is hot and right is cold. Or, is it the other way around. Bah, so I burn my hands!
#45
:l
Follow Us