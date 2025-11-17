Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Fact Or Story You Want To Tell? (Closed)

It’s all in the title!
#1
the axolotl circulatory system is very inefficient, as the ventricles are combined which mixes the oxygenated and unoxygenated blood.
#2
Due to shrinking/changing habitats, Polar Bears are increasingly sharing territory with Grizzly Bears. The bears can and do mate, there are Pizzly and Grolar Bears out there.
#3
A natural predator of the Moose is the Killer Whale.
#4
Once, Me and my dad saw a wild dangernoodle, in the wild, which was very surprising. it was small and green. My dad almost stood on it.
#5
this is one of my favorite darwin awards even though im not sure its confirmed or not but doesn’t matter:
once a man was sleeping quietly in bed when he awoke to the phone ringing. out of politeness he was planning to grab the phone and answer it. he also a gun on the bedside table with the phone. instead of grabbing the phone he grabs the gun accidently. he then proceeds to shoot himself when he thought he was answering the phone. ( i have more stories if you like)
#6
Stop signs used to be yellow
#7
While my mom and I were feeding our horses the other day, my dog came over carrying a bag of dog food. The horses, being horses, ran around snorting and blowing because of this. This is a field of 6 mares if that gives you an idea of the chaos. That dog food bag was terrifying!
After we got everyone settled again, my cat jumped out of the bushes, causing the chaos to repeat.
That was an interesting evening…
