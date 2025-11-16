Hey Pandas, What’s A Mildly Annoying Thing That Only Annoys You? (Closed)

A nuisance that only annoys you.
#1
When people say “God bless you” after you sneeze. Like who do you think you are? The Pope? And they get annoyed if you do not say it after they sneeze. You can see them glaring at you, waiting to say “God Bless you!”
#2
When my mom says that I’m fine when I’m literally on the brink of having an anxiety attack, she just doesn’t get it.
#3
When you’re chewing food and someone is asking you questions or trying to engage in conversation… like you had plenty of time to do that until now, atleast wait til i swallow.
#4
This is a pet peeve to no one but myself but when I get revenge bedtime procrastination (yes I’m shifting the blame away from my own lack of self control) and stay up till 3am knowing damn well I got school or work in 5 hours, it’s infuriating because I know I’m already gonna be out of it the whole but I’m always hovering between “f**k this I’ll go to sleep when I feel like it” and “I should really go to bed now so it isn’t so bad”
I really hate when it happens and I have no one to blame but myself
#5
When an idiot doesn’t realize they’re an idiot.
#6
When you’re chewing food and someone is asking you questions or trying to engage in conversation… like you had plenty of time to do that until now, atleast wait til i swallow.
#7
Two things, silent room and one person going through the pages of a notebook.
When you’re in the movie theater and someone keeps making noises with their straw.
#8
When my hair isn’t combed and it’s all frizzy and rubs up against my neck and also when my shoes are too loose. And when gloves are too loose.
Follow Us