Hey Pandas, What’s A Life Hack That Everyone Needs To Know? (Closed)

There must be that one thing that you couldn’t live without knowing,or just something that is useful for future generations. If so, please take a few minutes to help others!
#1
Take $20 out of your paycheck every week and put it in an envelope, then put it in a safe place. At the end of the year you will have a little over $1000, which you use for emergencies, to get that “something special” you’ve had your eye on or take a nice vacation.
#2
My life hack would be always buy tights that are slightly big, so you have enough room to do a stretch
#3
The trunk box! Everyone with a car should have a box, like the sturdy one that office paper comes in. Put the lid on the bottom for extra sturdiness. It’s great for keeping smaller groceries, emergency equipment or whatever from rolling all over the trunk. And it makes it easy to carry those assorted things inside when you need to.
