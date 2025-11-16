Hey Pandas, What’s A Holiday Tradition That You Love? (Closed)

Baking warm gingerbread cookies? Spinning the dreidel and gambling for chocolate coins? Making a huge snowman? Holiday traditions can make the occasions feel more special. What’s a tradition that you look forward to every year?
#1
My granddad loves to wood-work and every year for Christmas Eve, we have some sort of project to do. So every morning, we open our stockings and get a clue as to what the project is. Then we go out into the shop and make it. I’ve known how to use a table saw since I was five.
We’ve made things like pong pong ball shooters, slingshots, and viking chests!
#2
well, my parents and friends’ parents all know each other so everyone comes over, also my mom makes the most amazing Kimchi I’ve ever tasted and makes a ton every Christmas eve
#3
We aways go around and look at the Christmas lights. And watch Christmas movies all month long.
#4
Throwing cinnamon and salt out of the front door, and thorns (or something prickly) out the back. The cinnamon for good luck and wealth, the salt for protection, and the thorns out the back to get keep unwanted guests out of my home.
#5
Cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning
