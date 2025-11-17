Hey Pandas, What’s A Feature You Wish Bored Panda Had? (Closed)

I want to know your ideas.
#1
How about being able to edit your own comment after you’ve posted it, on the mobile app?
#2
I’m just here so that Danyell isn’t the only one on the list.
F*** CENSORSHIP
#3
to get rid of that annoying video that no one cares about (the one that appears on your screen when you click on any post)
#4
chat boxes, so pandas can chat each other
features so you can @ other people and they can be summoned lolol
#5
Not really a feature, but more like a bug fix:
I want to be able to edit my bio and username again >:((( it never saves whenever I try. This started like two months ago.
#6
Better moderation. Some Pandas, me included. have had their ability to post comments and even their entire accounts suspended for allegedly offensive posts yet there are others who seemingly have immunity despite being reported numerous times for equally, if not more offensive posts.
#7
A way to post photos in the comments on the mobile website. I can’t download the app for (personal) reasons and I usually don’t use my PC for bored panda stuff, but I’d still like to comment photos on my phone
#8
– A tagging feature
– I know a lot of people mentioned PMs- that would be great, as long as there’s an option to block people
– PLEASE fix the notifications, mine stopped working for the third time in as many months
#9
Multiple upvotes
#10
A community chat forum, so us pandas can have community-wide conversations without having to make an entire post.
#11
The ability to send people a message request, or DM them if they’re following you and you’re following them.
#12
Downvote fairies are quite a thing, if you downvote too many people within a time limit, then whoever you downvoted will be shown to anyone.
#13
A way to help people, also probably more customizability
#14
Like people have been saying, pms! Also in the notifications I want it to say what my comment that got upvoted was, not the article it was posted on!
