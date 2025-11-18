Hey Pandas, What Would Your Last Meal Be?

The sky’s the limit! Just be appropriate!
#1
chicken biryani with yogurt(its usually mixed in with rice and stuff trust me it tastes amazing it balances the hot spicyness with a cooling umami taste)
pineapple fanta(thats been sitting in the cooler long enough to form a thin layer of freezerburn on the can. thats how you know its cold enough and refreshing ;p)
some assorted indian sweets and a pack of tropical jellybeans for dessert
all while watching my fav tv show/movie in a home theater with my closest friends(and they get to pick their own meals too!) :)
#2
Steak Rossini with fries or truffle mashed potatos – and a bottle of good red wine (Caymus Cabernet or maybe Domaine du Couvent Les Barreaux Vosne-Romanée)
#3
Steak and chips 😋
#4
One laced with deadly poison I am guessing?
A nice bag of chips, with beans and a sausage from a proper good chippy. And a can of Bass shandy.
#5
an English roast preferably pork with a lot of crackling but I will accept beef and lamb!
#6
empañadas, tamales, rice and beans and queso!!
#7
SUPER BIG SIRLOIN STEAK (i won’t eat anything the day before for extra stomach room rehehehe >:) with the WORLD’S BEST CHIPS, made by my mum, with an extra large Coke. My family and friends will be sitting right next to me and before i die. Oh and for dessert…A FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S CAKE!!!!! HUR HUR HUR HUR HUR :’)
#8
I’d shoot for like 5,000 calories. A restaurant near me makes “live” guacamole (chopped in big bits, not mashed) with fresh tortilla chips, so good. Just saw someone make a deep fried Mac and Cheese Donut, with 4 cheeses and Panko crust, that with a side of Heinz ketchup. A chocolate shake or root beer float to top it off!
Of course I could think of 40 other last meals that would make me happy, too!
#9
Grilled redfish with sauteed lump crab meat on top and crab cakes.
Follow Us