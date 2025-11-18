Hey Pandas, What Would Your Last Meal Be?

by

The sky’s the limit! Just be appropriate!

#1

chicken biryani with yogurt(its usually mixed in with rice and stuff trust me it tastes amazing it balances the hot spicyness with a cooling umami taste)

pineapple fanta(thats been sitting in the cooler long enough to form a thin layer of freezerburn on the can. thats how you know its cold enough and refreshing ;p)

some assorted indian sweets and a pack of tropical jellybeans for dessert

all while watching my fav tv show/movie in a home theater with my closest friends(and they get to pick their own meals too!) :)

#2

Steak Rossini with fries or truffle mashed potatos – and a bottle of good red wine (Caymus Cabernet or maybe Domaine du Couvent Les Barreaux Vosne-Romanée)

#3

Steak and chips 😋

#4

One laced with deadly poison I am guessing?

A nice bag of chips, with beans and a sausage from a proper good chippy. And a can of Bass shandy.

#5

an English roast preferably pork with a lot of crackling but I will accept beef and lamb!

#6

empañadas, tamales, rice and beans and queso!!

#7

SUPER BIG SIRLOIN STEAK (i won’t eat anything the day before for extra stomach room rehehehe >:) with the WORLD’S BEST CHIPS, made by my mum, with an extra large Coke. My family and friends will be sitting right next to me and before i die. Oh and for dessert…A FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S CAKE!!!!! HUR HUR HUR HUR HUR :’)

#8

I’d shoot for like 5,000 calories. A restaurant near me makes “live” guacamole (chopped in big bits, not mashed) with fresh tortilla chips, so good. Just saw someone make a deep fried Mac and Cheese Donut, with 4 cheeses and Panko crust, that with a side of Heinz ketchup. A chocolate shake or root beer float to top it off!
Of course I could think of 40 other last meals that would make me happy, too!

#9

Grilled redfish with sauteed lump crab meat on top and crab cakes.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About the Show “Making History”
3 min read
May, 25, 2017
Hey Pandas, What’s That Moment You Could Relive Over And Over Again? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
What We Learned from The Trailer for Netflix Series Biohackers
3 min read
Jul, 30, 2020
“What Was The Worst Trend That Has Ever Existed?” (30 Replies)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Photos That You Took On The Fourth Of July (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Let’s See Your Fun Before And After ‘Stories’ (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.