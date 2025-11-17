Hey Pandas, What Would You Request For Your Final Meal? (Closed)

Say you’re on your last leg or death row, what’s the last meal you would like to savor before you go?
#1
Chinese takeaway
#2
Starter: poached quails egg, crispy prosciutto, and black budding on an English muffin.
Main: Wagu Kobe steak with asparagus, triple cooked chips, and veg.
Dessert: Cheesecake and a full tub of Kelly’s icecream
#3
spaghetti with my mom’s homemade meatballs 😋
#4
Starter: Chocolate and vodka.
Main: Vodka with some chocolate.
Dessert: Vodka drizzled chocolate.
#5
Grandma’s spaghetti with a side of Mom’s BBQ meatballs and peaches and cantaloupe and a hearty salad with Ranch.
Finish with home-made ice-cream and donuts.
#6
pizza 🍕
#7
Chicken tikka masala
#8
Anything that is related to Mexican food. Mexican food has to be my favorite cultural cuisine.
#9
I’m a fat slob so…
2 double bacon cheeseburgers, 1 Large fry from 5 Guys, 2 Bottles of Cherry Dr. Pepper, 1 Pint of Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream and to top it all off 1 slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie.
#10
Carbonara, lemon lime bitter and mochi (not together!!!)
#11
giant reeses cheesecake!!!!!
#12
Veg Samosas, Mirchi Pakora, tamarind chutney, onion pickle, Navratan Korma, Chicken Makhni, and many Paratha as I will not be around long enough to gain any weight!
#13
Prawns, fried prawns, chilli prawns, BBQ prawns etc etc
#14
Tamago-yaki, Miso Soup, Onigiri flavored with Nori Tamago Furekake (All made by me but the security can watch me cook so it’s not suspicious)
#15
Crepes, French toast, sushi, Swiss Chalet chicken skins, fruit galore, yogurt, Laura Secord praline and cream ice cream, Saskatoon berry pie with more ice cream and whipped cream, macarons, pink flesh dragon fruit, chocolate milk, banana milk, caramel sundae, Cinnabon cinnamon bun, snickerdoodles, steak with gravy and mashed potatoes, truffles, sparkling water with lemons, and more milk
On my death bed, chair: “HAHA Good luck cleaning up the mess. I’m lactose intolerant XD”
#16
Starter: a nice donut of my choice with a coconut mango smoothie.
Main course: pasta, Chinese, pizza, and a nice burger.
Desert: chocolate idc what.
Id also take a peanut bc I think that’d be less painful then whatever else I have planned lol
#17
Two slices of pepperoni pizza and to drink, vodka and pink lemonade. I’m simplistic, but I know what I like.
#18
White cheese, ham and mushroom omelet. Hash browns (not too crispy) and wheat toast with apple butter.
#19
French fries
