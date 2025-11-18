Hey Pandas, What Were Your Worst Injuries?

I want to hear gruesome stories about injuries!!!As long as you were safe :)
While in the bay of a hospital’s emergency department, due to passing out at home, I suffered an abdominal aortic embolism. losing around half my blood. Rushed to surgery, given last rights I survived. After 1 week in coma, 3 weeks in hospital followed by 3 weeks in rehab facility. Fun times! But I’m here!!
When I was about 2.5 years old I got my leg caught in a cross-support part of a table. When I leaned back in the chair one time too far, it broke my femur on the fall. I was in a half-body cast for months but I don’t really remember it now.
Nothing bad but once fell down the stairs and got concussion that all I got sorry not even broken a bone!
Dropped a plate on my foot, went into shock, collaped, almost went unconscious lol
My leg injury when I saved my brother from falling LOL.
Sprained my ankle.
I dislocated my knee on vacation a few years ago. Had to have 2 surgeries and saw more doctors than I can count. Also got a ton of trauma from it. To this day, I still can’t bend my knee, and the doctors have pretty much given up. So have I.
Well, not an emergency, but definitely worst medical problem: first arthritis flare, couldn’t move for a month bc of excruciating pain.
Other than that, probably the time I sliced my knee open. I was in second or third grade, running to the coat room because I wanted to go home, and I tripped and slid on my knees over the floor. My left knee slid over a nail sticking out a bit and just completely tore open, it bled like crazy. Also had to get a tetanus shot, hurt like a b***h.
