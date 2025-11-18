Hey Pandas, What Were Your Worst Injuries?

by

I want to hear gruesome stories about injuries!!!As long as you were safe :)

#1

While in the bay of a hospital’s emergency department, due to passing out at home, I suffered an abdominal aortic embolism. losing around half my blood. Rushed to surgery, given last rights I survived. After 1 week in coma, 3 weeks in hospital followed by 3 weeks in rehab facility. Fun times! But I’m here!!

#2

When I was about 2.5 years old I got my leg caught in a cross-support part of a table. When I leaned back in the chair one time too far, it broke my femur on the fall. I was in a half-body cast for months but I don’t really remember it now.

#3

Nothing bad but once fell down the stairs and got concussion that all I got sorry not even broken a bone!

#4

Dropped a plate on my foot, went into shock, collaped, almost went unconscious lol

#5

My leg injury when I saved my brother from falling LOL.

#6

Sprained my ankle.

#7

I dislocated my knee on vacation a few years ago. Had to have 2 surgeries and saw more doctors than I can count. Also got a ton of trauma from it. To this day, I still can’t bend my knee, and the doctors have pretty much given up. So have I.

#8

Well, not an emergency, but definitely worst medical problem: first arthritis flare, couldn’t move for a month bc of excruciating pain.

Other than that, probably the time I sliced my knee open. I was in second or third grade, running to the coat room because I wanted to go home, and I tripped and slid on my knees over the floor. My left knee slid over a nail sticking out a bit and just completely tore open, it bled like crazy. Also had to get a tetanus shot, hurt like a b***h.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Haunting of Hill House Mike Flanagan
Mike Flanagan and The Haunting Anthology
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2022
30 Embarrassing And Funny Situations When Someone Didn’t Realize Their Language Was Understood, Shared By Folks In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Ryan Reynolds Denies Starring In Green Lantern, Walks Out From Interview When Asked About It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Here’s What We Know About ‘Slumberland’
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2021
Photoshopping Kellyanne Conway Sitting on the Oval Office Couch
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
20 Great Family Guy Quotes for the Show’s 20th Anniversary
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.