Hey Pandas, What Were Some Of Your Childhood Fears? (Closed)

#1
I was scared that one day I would use the toilet and a rat or snake would bite my butt 🍑🐀🐍
#2
Clowns. I don’t f**k with clowns. Also used to think quicksand would be a much more prevalent problem as a kid.
#3
I was afraid to look at the house on my block of the man who molested me. I always turned my headed and squinted my eyes while walking by it (even after he moved away).
#4
That the ceiling fan would fall and decapitate me in my sleep.
#5
well im still afraid of it but im afraid of my family
#6
You know that cliche that kids fear monsters under their bed? Well, mine had a unique twist to it. I had a “snakes under my bed” fear.
#7
I am still afraid of the dark
#8
I used to be very afraid of ghosts, demons and anything else paranormal. I was so scared, I always kept the lights on in the whole apartment and would stay awake until morning light.
#9
I grew up scared of being watched or followed. For no real reason, I just was.
#10
Obviously that when you swallow a watermelon seed, it’ll grow in your stomach and you’d become pregnant with a melon baby.
#11
Mirrors. I’d always thought if I stared at myself long enough in a mirror, my reflection would come to life and start attacking me. ah…the good old days.
#12
One time I was trying to sleep and my cat crawled on top of my face and lay down. I thought there was an ax murderer in my room covering my mouth and I literally sat there and tried not to move for an hour until I felt that fluff of my cat. When I tell you I though I was gonna die
#13
That I would fall off the couch and die
(i was 3)
#14
At night, it was the monster in the closet.
Of course, adults didn’t believe it was there.
Years later, when I babysat children with the same fear, I would tell them to keep the door open a little so that the monster could get some air. “It’ll relax and it won’t bother you.” One girl was nervous even in the daytime. I gave her the advice, then watched her get brave enough to run in and out of the open closet.
#15
My child hood fear is whats in the woods at night (yes i know im almost a teen scared of whats in the dark i know its dumb)
#16
Well I’ve always thought are house was haunted my dad never talks about it but he said something about a ghost named Tony. Tony’s a little boy dressed in striped pajamas who tortures your dreams. At night if I can’t slip into my room fast enough I’ll catch a glimpse of him in the hall Mirror.
#17
i was always afraid that if i clenched my hands too hard, my knuckles would pierce out of my skin
#18
To this day I’m scared of mirrors and cardboard lol
#19
I used to be afraid of spiders and avoided them at all costs. To the point that one time when I was home alone, watching TV in the living room I saw a spider coming at me from the ceiling (well, it was not coming at me, it was actually a few metres away, but still way too close). I left the server (the living room) and ran to the kitchen. I spend a few hours by the window waiting for someone to come home and take care of the spider.
#20
there was this book called “The Tailypo”, and it was a ghost story. the “tailypo” was this thing that was furry with creepy eyes and it was so scary.
#21
I was afraid that a monster would crawl out of the toilet and kill me. (－‸ლ)
#22
When I was about 6, I had a really vivid dream that I went into the basement and there was a pink and orange octopus living behind the clothes dryer. Never went near that thing until we moved several years later.
#23
When I first learned about killer bees, I spent a lot of time worrying about them. Being stung to death sounded horrific.
#24
this is pretty weird, but i had this big fear of the sky or ground falling, and like falling into nothingness….
#25
i was scared of my refection off the tv… not the mirror, just the tv
#26
I used to fear the clouds. Reason: They had eyes, I saw faces. But also I had an overactive imagination. I still do.
How I got over this fear: Had a dream that I was in the middle of the Africa and the clouds started falling. At first, I panicked. Than I remembered that clouds are soft so I wasn’t scared anymore. Plus, if you could make anything out of these clouds and it would come true. That is how my friend got in a submarine accident.
#27
Pain, needles, and the dark.
#28
Being buried alive, with spiders.
#29
i was afraid of the dark and thought that a horror movie character would kill me when i sleep… i was 7 OK!
#30
I shared a bed with my Bro when we were 5, and he had long hair. We lived in a really rural area and every time his hair brushed my face, I thought it was a spider on my neck. So, I had terrible Arachnophobia for a bit, but it’s all good now!
#31
Not mine, but my brother’s. One day, he was so spooked by the Bloody Mary paranormal game that he refused to look in a mirror for months. We even had to remove the mirror in our bathroom for a while.
#32
I’m still a kid, maybe not a child, but I’m still terrified of getting shot at school.
#33
Rats and mice….
When I was about 10 or 11 years old I went to my aunt’s house to spend the night there.
It was all fun and games until a rat ran across the Tv
me and my aunt were screaming so loud that we couldn’t even kill the rat because it was that bad.
Now everytime I see a rat, I would literally call my dad to come kill the rat…
#34
The deep end of swimming pools. I overcame it by making myself swim in the deep end, and go all the way to the bottom. When I returned to the surface I wasn’t scared anymore.
#35
I was scared to go to school, interrogations from the teachers and i feared when other classmates talked to me because they usually insulted me.
#36
I read lots of books when I was a kid and there were a few that kind of impacted me.
I believed that if I stuck my foot or arms out while I was sleeping, a pumpkin or something would bite it off. Or if I kept rolling around in bed, some monster would drop down from the ceiling and jump on me.
#37
Hmmmm, I gotta say tornadoes, needles, a killer will be there when I wake up at night, I would have to compete in the Hunger Games, and my bed would collapse.
#38
I was very afraid of the bat/Dracula. I slept on the bottom bunk bed, hung garlic from the top bunk slats to thwart evil. My sister detested the garlic smell. I beat her up every time she took my garlic down. Excellent youth times.
#39
Quicksand, the Bermuda Triangle (esp. the disappearance of Flight 19), the Loch Ness Monster, and T. Rexes, because you never know.
#40
my friends would tease me by telling me that if i ate to much watermelon that i would turn into a watermelon. (i stopped eating watermelon for 6 months lol)
#41
bugs, bugs, hights, bugs bugs
#42
The sound that wind makes when it blows through power lines in the street. It always felt worse when it was winter and late afternoon and I was walking home from school. One one else around made it scary. Every time I hear the noise I remember.
#43
I was afraid of lions, I never saw one in real life but I kept having this nightmare that would show a red eyed lion chasing me and I always woke up when it caught me and my back would hurt. So like whenever I saw a lion picture I’d freak out slightly.
#44
I was afraid of dark. For many years I always slept in one place (eg corridor or night light) with the light on. Do you know what’s interesting? I cannot sleep when the light is on somewhere right now. It has to be completely dark – like irony.
#45
I thought bees would attack me if I went outside after eating candy.
#46
I used to be really scared of ghosts. One time, I was at my grandpa’s house and he was watching Ghost Hunters. I was super scared.
#47
I also for the longest time feared sleep, idk why I just didn’t like the idea
#48
Went to The Neverending Story in 1984 aged 8/9 with neighbourhood friend unsupervised.
Still traumatised till this day & have
N E V E R been able to watch the movie since; I’m now 45! 😨🎟️🍿
#49
ok i’m afraid of the dark. i sleep with a stuffed animal because it makes me feel safe, and i close my door. also afraid of heights. and anglerfish, which i know it makes no sense to be scared of, but they’re pretty creepy and sinister.
#50
i was terrified of my little brother
#51
I don’t think this is as funny as some of the other answers, but suddenly losing my ability to communicate with people close to me or losing contact with others.
#52
I’m also afraid of being alone in a quiet room, I haven’t grown out of it.
#53
I have a lot of fears with my anxiety but as a kid I was terrified of being robbed and I would leave my door open so if we did ever get robbed my dad could come save me. Now I leave my door closed. I’m still scared of getting robbed but it’s easier on my mind now.
Another thing I used to be terrified of is my best friends basement. I’m not since we turned it into our most awesome hangout space.
Lastly, I used to be scared of the power going out but now I just nap when it happens because it’s like a free nap invitation. How wonderful.
#54
Hearing the garage open when you forgot to do the dishes
#55
The ghost head that lived in my parents basement. My brother told me it wanted to cut off my head and use my body so it can live again.
#56
The dark because of “monsters,” eating/brushing my teeth because I thought I’d get poisoned, glow sticks because I almost died from breaking one in my mouth (does not taste good), dentists, bees/wasps, and ghosts/paranormal stuff
#57
I am scared of pain, Sometimes I can bear it, but it worries me of other people
#58
birds
#59
I was always scared that someone was watching me in the bathroom. So I would open all the cabinets, look in the closet, and look behind the shower curtain before I could go. And I was scared that someone was hiding in the bottom of those pit toilets they have at campsites. Also quicksand and black widow spiders
#60
Everything that was meant to be spooky.
I was raised religious and had occasional night terrors, so I believed every campfire story was true. Constantly waking up my parents or too scared to turn off lights. I eventually got over it – and now I write and publish horror fiction. Go figure. I kind of miss being scared.
Just fun scared though – like Halloween stuff. Not real stuff like murder and stuff. That’s still scary.
#61
I was scared to close my eyes in the shower- I thought a demon/murderer would kill me if I closed my eyes even for a second.
#62
I was scared of the couch, I thought it would suck me into the cushions and spit me out like a wad of gum.
#63
The green floating pants in a Dr. Seuss book. Freaked me right out.
#64
Grasshoppers. My gran told me that grasshoppers could kick me and for some reason that just terrified me. I still have a grasshopper phobia to this day and I’m nearly 32.
#65
I was deathly terrified of lilies, due to Season 5 of Lucifer
#66
warning sirens and the guy on the radio if there is a storm warning and watch i liked the storms and not the alarmes that came along with them
#67
When I was like 6, I thought there were 3 witches in my bathroom. I thought if I didn’t turn on the lights, they would ‘get’ me. After i grew out of it. I had this fear that people were always watching me. Pretty dumb.
#68
I am terrified of sloth from the goonies.
#69
I used to be afraid that I was really in a coma and my whole life was a dream and that one day I would wake up and have a whole different life with no memories. I have no idea where I got that from or why I was afraid of it.
#70
Im afraid of the dark,im scared of clowns,and spiders.
#71
Unreasonable fear of sharks like the waterbed was a problem
#72
Well, I am a child. But For a reason I can’t explain, I haven’t really been afraid of monsters or ghosts like other kids. I was more afraid of being kidnapped, murdered, held hostage, being imprisoned, etc. you know, normal kid stuff
#73
Midgets. Especially Oompa Loompas. I don’t know what it was, my mom even had a midget friend that was really nice, why was i so scared of them???? My earliest memory is literally me screaming and crying behind our living room couch because the Oompa Loompas came out to sing the Augustus Gloop song.
#74
At 9 years old I went to bed and the movement of my bed against the wall disturbed a spider’s egg pouch and I woke up covered in baby spiders. Been terrified of them ever since. There are a couple other things thst scared me. There was a mirror on the wall outside my room and sometimes I would see stuff move in it that wasn’t there. I had my first experience with sleep paralysis at 10 y/o and it terrified me for a long time. I still remember vividly being paralyzed in bed, looking at my dad and trying to scream as black whisps were pinning me down and passing through my lungs. I recently (am 30 now) had another sleep paralysis experience and it was even worse than I can remember. I was holding my wife’s hand and I told her that if I felt weird I would squeeze her hand, and I did when I started feeling immobilized, and something that looked like my wife, but with no eyes and a wide black mouth jumped on my chest and laughed at me. I don’t really sleep anymore.
#75
One of my childhood fears was freaking batman. he creepy. like the way he talks. and the fact that he comes out at night. so I’m just thinking, how much does this guy drink coffee? he’s supposed to fight crime and somehow stay up during the day to run an entire company
#76
Ok so when i was really little i was scared of a lot of things, i dont remember exactly what, then for like a year i had a really bad fear of dolls, and now i have Spectrophobia, aka the fear of seing something in a mirror that doesnt exist, like a ghost, demon, etc. I WILL NOT GO IN THE SAME ROOM AS A MIRROR IF ITS DARK. YOU BETTER BELIEVE I REACH MY HAND AROUND THE CORNER TO TURN ON THE LIGHT BEFORE I GO IN THE BATHROOM AT NIGHT.
#77
Honestly, I could list a few things.
The dark, and when I was like, 4-present, I would stare into the darkest corner of the room when I’m sleeping and then ‘see’ creepy, red, glowing eyes… and I also didn’t like eggplant. And… sharks. Monsters. Satan. Blood. Death. (Yeah, before I saw a post on Bored Panda I was afraid of death.)
#78
I am also scared of the woods because that is where the slenderman live.
#79
I was terrified that the budding pine cones would suck me up 😬
#80
Vampires! Might have something to do with my dad thinking that Salem’s Lot was a good bedtime story for a 6 year old!!
#81
if you’ve ever read ghost girl you understand my fear of the spirits of the snow.
#82
I was scared to sleep because almost every time I slept, in the middle of my dream my body feels like it’s falling off of something really tall like a skyscraper or something.
#83
Posting twice here but I was also scared for a bit of the Old Lady. My stepmom told me when I was younger that if you stared out the window at night she would come and twist your face like her’s. Don’t think that my dad tried to comfort me, he went along with her.
#84
I was scared that anything could be poisonous. I once saw a ketchup stain on the table, asked
my mum for the hundred time if it was poisonous and she didn’t even LOOK at it before saying no! I was so distraught and while crying I dipped my finger in the sauce and put in in my mouth… awaiting death… (still don’t get why I HAD to taste it though).
#85
being alone with a noise i dont know where is coming from, toilet noises, toilets, big dogs (my mom had a german sheperd that killed a yorkie that we had, the yorikies name was sophie) we then gave the shepered to our grandma. im also afraid of anything that scares me also people
#86
Fire ants. I just knew that fire ants were going to invade & kill us all. And Orville Dunworth from this really bad horror flick called Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things.
#87
dolls
horror movies
#88
evil gremlins under my bed. The movie Gremlins was scary for me
#89
Not me but my little sister , so when she was REALLY little like 2 or 3, we went to my grandparent’s house and they have a big entryway with shiny (reflective) tile floors that I personally think are really cool. Understandably, she noticed and thought she was going to fall in so she would inch along the edge every time she came around to it. It was so funny!
#90
Bridges and tunnels… every time we were riding in the car, I was quietly terrified that the bridge would snap, or the tunnel would collapse.
#91
I was terrified of the swimming pool cleaner – that sucking thing with the long pipe – I was convinced it was going to suck me up!
#92
Butterflies. Legit terrified of butterflies. They’re like spiders with wings. Flying spiders. Also, they have no flight plan.. flying spiders with no flight plan… I hate butterflies.
#94
Bugs. Like, any type. I just get a chill every time I think about them. Oh, and that creepy momo thing. It can actually make me cry. Idk why. It’s not even the stories. I mean they’re bad, but the face just makes me…uh
#95
Oh and death. Someone might be able do relate, but when I think about dying, I just have like a mini panic attack
#96
I am still scared that there is a slenderman in my house and if you do not go to sleep in time he will take you. Also I think there is a lady with no eyes sleeping under my basement stairs
#97
I DIDENT HAVE ANY BWAHAHAHAH…only the dark though…BUT IM 12 AND IS THE DARK I’M NOT AFRAID OF ANYTHING…except for spiders….
#98
Siren Head
Axe Murderers
Grey Aliens
Chainsaws
#99
The scene in ET with the Reese’s pieces made me flip out, ever since then I still have not watched the movie.
#100
balloons, dentists, needles, sorta paranormal stuff, grey aliens (because i saw a creepy pic of The Greys)and bigfoot (because of a tv show that dumb 10 year old me watched and i had a VERY overactive imagination). Dentists because one time i was at a new dentists and they had to put a needle in my arm (already bad because i am deathly afraid of needles) to put me to sleep to take out some teeth. Well, they stuck it in, and then they were like “oops wrong place” so they started moving the needle around WHILE IT WAS STILL IN MY ARM. oh and at that time i had a wiggly tooth and my mom told me that while they were doing the procedure, they accidently knocked it out. Safe to say i’ve never gone there again.
#101
I was afraid of everything. Scooby-Doo, the dark, nazis, life, spiders, rollercoasters, and well, ummmm, tomatoes.🙄🙄🙄
#102
I used to be scared of trees with no leaves.i don’t know why
