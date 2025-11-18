Hey Pandas, What Was Your Weirdest Dream Or Nightmare?

Just answer, it will be cool!
#1
Mine was about when I died and met Dog (yes dog not god) in heaven and I killed myself in heaven so I could go to hell just to see my cat.
#2
In my dream, I was watching a video on cell signaling in my room. My sister told me to stop so that my cockatiel didn’t turn evil with knowledge like the parrot in Scooby Doo Mystery Incorporated. I told her that wouldn’t happen, then went to bed. The next day at school, my cockatiel was a guest lecturer in my biology class.
#3
A few years ago, my mom’s stepfather had just died, and I saw him in a dream. He was standing at the end of the path of my dad’s childhood home (he never visited that place in life). As I walked along the path, I passed a bench, on which was a young version of my father-in-law sitting. I walked to my step-grandpa and he started singing a known folk song, but I couldn’t understand the lyrics, sounded like a foreign language similar to ours. Then he stopped singing and his face turned scarily expression-less, like he had had a stroke. Then I woke up to a different dream, in which I tried to write down what happened in the previous one, just in case it was a message from recently-passed step-grandpa.
After I actually woke up, I told about the dream to a lot of people, just because of how weird it was and it really shook me
4 days after the dream, my father-in-law had an unexpected, severe brain hemorrhage and passed away.
I’m not really a believer of the supernatural, actually my sister was the one to make a connection with my dream to what happened. But it surely was a really, really weird coincidende.
#4
a couple of nights ago I had a dream about killing a small child with stones. the night after that I went back to having my usual dreams of travelling to another country, moving to another school or time travelling back to the past like nothing happened
#5
I had a dream that my class went to an asylum in the midst of a Canadian blizzard and we found the bodies of 3 ten year olds… then I woke up and is currently thronging it into a story.
#6
I had a dream a few nights ago where a guy who looked like Mark Zuckerburg was trying to hit on me and I yelled “Sorry, I’m a lesbian” even though I’m actually bi. And then he and his friend started chasing me.
#7
I exclusively have horrific nightmares and night terrors. I use them as inspiration for writing so I’m not sharing. Nanny nanny boo boo.
#8
For a while when I was around 7 or 8 I had these reoccurring nightmare about a this guy and his minions that hunted me. The guy was, I think a doctor or mad scientist. He wore a lab coat and one of those old head mirrors. Anyway, he would chop off people’s heads, fill them with stones and reattach the head which created his minions. He wanted me specifically because this dream version of me had a huge head and would create some sort of super whatever the hell loyal to him I guess. I’d have to run, hide, fight off all these people who wanted to chop off my head. I had these nightmares for about a year and as weird as they were, they really freaked me out.
#9
i get a lot of really weird ones but from the top of my head, i get recurring dreams of an apocalypse where everyone wants to kidnap me because they are possessed by demons or something similar. each time it would start in my house, usually my bedroom or kitchen. then there’s a powercut, it’s always night and the phone starts ringing but none of my siblings or parents pick up the phone. so i go check out the phone and suddenly there’s something possessed or demon-like coming down the stairs or hall after me. i run away, every single time i always run out into the garden and climb over the gate. when i get outside there’s already most of my neighbours and people who live in my street coming towards the house. i either run down the street as fast as i can or get into the car and drive off, either way usually stopping just round the corner from my street. there’s a house with a lot of windows there which i will always stop outside but the possessed people somehow always caught up to me after a couple seconds. then i usually wake up.
the strangest part is that i’ve been having this dream since i was around 7 or 8 and i’m 15 currently, plus i’ve moved house in that time :0
#10
I had a dream where I read an article about the Holocaust saying they used to cut out all the girl’s eyes. I woke up with all their eyes in my pockets, then I woke up again and my pockets were empty. It was some weird double dream.
#11
I have a relentlessly recurring dream that I can’t get to sleep. I’m not comfortable, there’s noise, I’m unable to shut down my brain from the racing anxiety.
I’m asleep. Completely and absolutely asleep.
But this hêllish nightmare robs me of both the mental and physical benefits of sleeping, as my mind accepts the dream over reality.
And next day following, I’m always exhausted and fogged no matter how long I actually slept.
I often think my brain is trying to kill me.
#12
Ok, this one I had when I was about five.
My sister (about 9) and I were in our parents room sitting on our bed. Suddenly, the top comforter/blanket flew off and into the corner. Then my sister went over to it and reached down to pick it up saying, “And I’ll get you” like she was just cleaning it up. Then a blue lady came out from under it and ran up in front of me. She looked to be about in her 70s and had blue skin and red, bloodshot eyes. She said something (I cant remember what it was) and I was really freaked out. I then proceeded to slap in the face with a spatula. She recoiled and got mad at me so she reached out with both hands like she was going to claw out my throat.
And then I woke up.
#13
Ok. Hear me out.
I was standing in my grandma’s front yard and there was a huge dried out water fountain in the middle of the yard. (She does not have this in real life) Then i walk over and alvin and the chipmunks are dancing in the dried fountain.
#14
I was trying to teach my older brother how to play the banjo and I quit so Mahomes took over . Also the dream ended with two flying bears.
Follow Us