Hey Pandas! What Was Your Scariest Moment In Life?

#1
The other day my high-school was flooded with cops, bomb squad, helicopters, and people with full on bullet proof vests and ARs. Of course the students were scared and and no idea what was going on cuz we thought we were gonna die. My brain didn’t realize that I could possibly die yet tho. The soft-mores me and my friends were sitting next to said it was normal and happens every year. We were in the gym for like over an hour..about 20 minutes in is stopped being scary and started gettin really boring lol. Turns out they just needed all the students out of the way so they could search, there was no immediate danger. But rumors were going around about bloody bathrooms and people trying to kill theme selves over a high school break up..sooo idk..
#2
The scariest moment of my life was when I woke up in my car, in a strangers driveway with an EMT at the window. I had gotten very high on oxys and apparently had crashed my car into a strangers driveways car. I had zero memory of this. I was so scared that I could have hurt someone. I’m so grateful that the only damage was to my car, and the strangers. It’s one thing to get myself hurt, but that fear that I could hurt or kill someone because I was so high and driving around lingers. That was around 7 years ago. I’ve been clean for 2.
#3
When I was 4 I tried jumping on a windowsill with only a screen door to block me, and I broke through it. (This was on the second story of a house above concrete) And my brother dives over and catches me. It was dramatic but terrifying. Still remember it vividly.
#4
I saw a kid get hit by a car while the kid was on his bike. It was so scary to watch.
#5
I was in my room at night, when I saw something move. I freaked out and then realized it was me moving the blanket
#6
When I thought my dog had jumped off a cliff. My husband and I were doing a coastal walk with our corgi, Woofles. She was off the lead because she’s not hyper, more of a plodder and sniffer. Anyway, one minute she was there and the next minute she’d walked over a tufty bit of grass on the edge of the cliff and was gone! Even thinking about it now traumatises me. It turns out it was a visual illusion from the angle I was at. My husband didn’t know what was wrong with me because he could see her just snuffling on a patch of grass several metres from the cliff edge.
#7
I have weird memories. Sorta past life sh*t even tho I don’t believe in that stuff. One time I almost got kidnapped and had this really strange memory. I could feel it, see it, and it was like a movie. Perfectly clear. But it never happened. Sometimes this happens with other things.
The time I almost got kidnapped (once, but possibly twice) was when I was walking to a friends house when I was twelve. White van pulls up in front of the house and the dude on the passenger side gets out and starts walking towards me. I ran and never looked back.
The second time I was biking alone when I was thirteen and a car stops in the middle of a road and they are staring at me. Again, I never looked back. I realize they were prob pulling into a driveway, but I never saw that car again.
The fake memory was me walking and a car slowly starts following me. I’m on the sidewalk. They are in an old grey Honda. They follow at the speed I’m going. When I speed up, they speed up. The memory stops there.
#8
When my older sister and I went canoeing with our girl scout troop. I was around 12 and sis was around 14.
We were very confident in our abilities, we used to teach younger girl scouts how to canoe and had ourselves been canoeing for many years by then.
We’re finally on our weekend trip and we get to where we’re renting the canoes and we were all warned that the river was higher and faster then normal due to it having rained almost all week. Everyone decides that we’re going anyway.
So we’re all having fun and then the canoe my sister and I were in flips over. I don’t remember why or what we hit, just remember all of a sudden being thrown out of the canoe and seeing my sis being swept down river. I ended up getting stuck in branches that were hidden partially underwater. One of the dad’s came paddling over to me and the current slams his canoe into my head. He ends up stuck in the same branches and has trouble fighting the current to move to a different spot. I’m still there getting hit in the head and knocked underwater over and over and over again till someone else helps him move.
I’m finally in a canoe with one of the moms and I’m bawling my eyes out because I’m bruised and cut from head to toe, I’m bleeding from a head wound, I almost drown and I still don’t know where my sister is. I was told to stop crying that it wasn’t that bad. We go a little ways down the river and my sister is sitting on the riverbank.
The adults decide that’s enough for one day and everyone pulls their canoes up the bank and people start getting the tents and the campsite ready for the night.
My sister and I are completely done at this point. I start asking the moms and dads to call our mom that we’re done and we want to go home. I’m literally arguing with this one mom that it’s to dangerous to continue and after almost drowning that I’m done, call my mom we want to go home now.
I’ve always been bigger then my age suggests, when i was in kindergarten i was yelled at for being on the kindergarten playground instead of the 4th grade playground they thought I should be at. So I was accustomed to getting in arguments with adults.
Finally one mom and dad bring me and sis to a pay phone and they call our mom. The dad completely down plays what happened and the mom (who told me not to cry, wasn’t that bad earlier) was trying to tell our mom we were fine and overreacting. My mom heard me yelling at the other mom in the background saying we want to talk to her so finally I get put on the phone and I tell her what happened and that we’re done, just flat out done. So mom is coming get us in the morning.
The next morning the canoe rental company came and told us it’s to dangerous to have people on the river that they were told to not rent to anyone anymore and took back our rentals.
So yeah, after that long a** story, that was one of the scariest moments of my life!!
Just found out a few weeks ago from my mom that the mom who I kept fighting with that weekend called her before I started highschool to see if I could go to the school she was at because they wanted me to play goalie for their soccer team. Mom said she just laughed at her and said that there was no way I’d ever want to see her again much less have to listen to her. Yup, if I’d have been at her school I’m pretty sure I’d be getting in fights with her on the regular. She burned that bridge. 😋
#9
(I was three or four at the time.) I used my mother’s shaver and my legs were completely soaked in blood. I have no recollection of this, but my mother was terrified. I apparently said, “Look, I’m just like mommy!” Lol, good times.
#10
Going into labor at 22 weeks with twins.
#11
I experienced sleep paralysis that scared the hell out of me. I saw and felt a demonic hand reach up from under my bed and dig into my left shoulder. Another one followed and grabbed the back of my head and stuffed my face into my pillow to muffle the screams. I didn’t sleep well for at least 3 or 4 days after that.
#12
I got into a car accident in 2021. I got hit on the driver’s side while making a U-turn. The fire department had to cut the door off in order to get me out. The car was completely totaled.
#13
well its a long story but long story short my parents would have drunk fights when i was 8-9 in 4th grade, then my mom left for some months and my dad would leave out of state for 10 days and come back for 2, then leave again. the scariest moments were when they fighting and my best friend, the person i had loved most, had passed away and i found out a year after she did. then i was gonna come out to my heavily religious grandparents so i left them a note when i left their house once and they never talked about it so i would get scared that they would bring it up and kick me out or something but they act like it never happened. then my mom got a boyfriend even tho my parents werent legally divorced, but he was a real d**k and after him and my dad fighting and me staying at his place during quarintine, my parents started being in our actual house more and my mom found out she was pregnant during the end of 5th grade and im positive its not my dads because of the stuff she says on the phone…and my parents have another baby too now. sorry for the paragraph i have a lot of thoughts
#14
Not really scary just a pathetic example of human filth…. I used to work at the County Sheriff’s office. I was the maintenance man. I was in my office day when one of the detectives came down to ask me something. I am white and my son is Hispanic. The detective saw a picture of my son on the wall and asked me “who the sp*ck was?” I was shocked and sickened.
#15
In November 2017, I woke up one morning and my left arm was numb. The numbness started traveling down my left side, until my toes were becoming numb. I drove myself to the hospital, literally down the street from me. Was checking into the emergency room, when I was suddenly unable to speak. They rushed me into an enhanced emergency response area, where I was treated. My parents arrived and I tried to speak to them, all I could say was “wuv you” because I couldn’t speak. After numerous tests and medications, I was diagnosed as having a TIA (trans ischemic attack) a mini stroke. I spent the night in the hospital and was discharged the following afternoon. I had a very stressful job, was on medication for high blood pressure and suffered from frequent migraine headaches. I was ordered to rest, quit smoking and I take low dose aspirin every morning.
#16
About a month ago,my sister had a seizure…
#17
The day I woke up to my aunt calling me, in April 2020, to let me know my mother (77) had fallen in the night. The neighbors found her on the floor… 2 days later.
She’s doing well, but she lost quite a bit of mobility and independence. And yes, she now has her medi-alert pendant on 24/7.
#18
probably when i was crossing the border into ukraine. it was just me, my sister, and my mother- we had lost our car a few days down the road, and didn’t have our stuff except our backpacks. my sister was ten and she was so scared i had to carry her, and i was already carrying
my cat in his carrier. we were basically running the whole way. i kept hearing distant gunshots and i started crying a bit more any time i heard one, my sister was crying the whole time. i was basically inconsolable and i still have nightmares about it, but thankfully i’m in therapy now. (i was born russian)
#19
Just a couple weeks ago as I was riding my car to school, a small truck bumped into the side of the car at which I was sitting. Looking back on it it wasn’t that scary but at the moment I was terrified. Since then I feel a lot of anxiety when I go in a car or any moving vehicle because I’m afraid that I might actually die or get injured
#20
In my freshman year of college a nasty flu went around and I got really sick. It was a Saturday and I had been unable to get out of bed, eat, or drink all day because I had severe throat pain and was struggling to breathe, but I also have blood sugar issues and I knew I needed to eat so I got out of bed, but then it became harder to breathe so I stood still for a second, leaning against my bed. Then my blood sugar drop kicked in and I yawned. Turns out your heart stops for a moment when you yawn, and I was so weak it didn’t restart immediately. I could no longer breathe at all and I passed out slowly enough that I remember scrambling for my phone and thinking that I was about to d1e, alone in my room. I woke up at some point, still barely able to breathe. Somehow I had an adrenaline rush or something and I was able to drag myself to a bus stop and take the bus to my friend’s dorm and get a ride to the emergency room (I was a freshman in a new city and didn’t know where the emergency room was). It was also the first time I got sick away from my parents so I was especially scared.
#21
My first panic attack. I remember it vividly. It felt like the world was crashing down around me and I was going to die. I was hyperventilating so I couldn’t breathe. I was crying so I couldn’t see. It all came out of nowhere. I was at my (now ex’s) house for the first time. It was a new environment. It felt like it lasted a long time and I wasn’t going to escape.
I was diagnosed officially with anxiety two months ago. I’ve had two more panic attacks and three anxiety attacks. Panic and anxiety attacks don’t get easier, but it’s easier for me to calm myself down, and easier to tell when they might happen. It feels like they happen for hours sometimes. My last panic attack was a few days ago, I was in my room alone. It lasted five minutes but it felt like a lot more. For anyone also struggling with this, remember you can get through this, it happens to a lot more people than you’d expect. You’re not alone no matter what your head tells you
#22
i was in bed, and i was playing with my pajama pant straps, when suddenly i felt a hand on my thigh and it took me a good minute to realise it was mine 😂 felt like i almost had a heart attack tho, especially because i have always been paranoid about someone sneaking into wherever i am and killing me
#23
My family was driving on a highway on the right lane. A guy was trying to merge into the highway. Instead of slowing down and waiting for my dad to pass, he sped up trying to beat him. Major miscalculation on his part, because he slammed into our car and spinning it a little. The right side of the car took some heavy damage. Thankfully, everyone was okay.
#24
When I was 5 we went to Goa. We were staying at a beach side resort. The currents were too strong that day so we were stuck in the resort pool instead. My dad was holding my 3 year old brother in the same tube as him. Out of jealousy , I got out of my own tube , swam to them and tried to fit into their tube. As soon as i got between the tube, we flipped over and were struggling to resurface. Dad couldn’t get out of the tube cuz with me it became a tight fit. He thought either me or my brother would die in that moment. My uncle who was also swimming noticed us but assumed we were playing, then he realized that we’re actually drowning and flipped us back to the surface. I got a nice earful from all the adults afterwards. In that moment I didn’t think I’d die but looking back it surely was scary.
#25
Oh geez, honestly I have quite a few. For starters my husband was serving in the army when a wall collapsed on top of him. After he was dug out, they realized he also had his side filled with shrapnel. I can vividly remember the phone call in the middle of the night and driving our 4 kids to Grandma’s house so I could head to the airport. Thank GOD he’s fine now. The second scariest thing would be when my youngest son (he was 1 when this happened) had to be sent to the ER for a burst appendix.
#26
This includes a TW for miscarriage.
I experienced a natural miscarriage a few years ago. We knew it was coming, and I’d been told to expect it to be like a nasty period. Lies. Lies. Lies. The pain was excruciating, like med-free transitional labor. The bleeding was so heavy, and went on for hours. I thought I was going to die. There must have been something wrong, right? I had to be hemorrhaging. No way this was normal. Eventually, the pain subsided, and the bleeding slowed. And, then high on endorphins from the pain, I felt stupid and silly for being scared. I did tell my OB she was full of c**p, and it was nothing like a “nasty period”.
#27
Korea, after the fighting, 4:30 a.m., message over the loudspeaker: attention attention this is an x-ray alert. Pause. We don’t know what that is. To be on the safe side, go to the rifle room, collect your weapon, and report to your assigned location. When we got there, the first sergeant said go back to the barracks, collect anything you want to keep, and get back here within 10 minutes. For the record, and x-ray alert just means be ready for something to happen. Follow up, only two people in the 7th division adjutant general’s office knew the answer. The corporal was signed out. The first sergeant was AWOL. Because of the screwy way the army thinks, he lost one stripe, but if not knocking him down to the newly re-established Buck sergeant, three stripes!
#28
A former student of mine died in a car accident. i went to view the open casket in the funeral home. I was alone in the room, and terrified to walk over to the casket. My heart beat heavily, and it felt like a slow motion nightmare. It took a long time to reach him, and all i could see while walking was the wood paneling and flowers on top, for what felt like an eternity of suspense.
I had never seen a dead body, and i was completely alone with him. I have never physically felt fear like that, so i presume i have a phobia. I was unable to speak to him, like goodbye and things, and i exited quickly.
#29
One time late at night in my bed I think I saw something that looked like a ghost idk i don’t really remember it.
#30
When a customer asked for my name a few weeks ago. For context: She gave me a $10 and I hit the $10 button, but she waited to give me the coins and tried to get me to take the coins and give her change in dollar bills(which would make my drawer short) and I told her I couldn’t do that(I told her why). She got mad and asked for my name multiple times. I told her twice that I did not feel comfortable doing that, nor did I feel that it was not appropriate. She asked for my name once more, then my manager’s name. I got the manager. I have never had issues with a customer like that before. Scared the living daylights out of me, but I kept my composure the rest of my shift as I mulled over the situation questioning the situation better than I did(I could have gotten my GM a lot sooner but that’s about all I could have done). This all took place in the matter of a minute. Good times.
