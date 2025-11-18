Hey Pandas, What Was Your Most Terrifying School Bully Moment? (Closed)

Have you ever been in a life or death situation with a bully, had an expensive accessory stolen, or other terrifying things happen to you at the hands of your bully? Well, share your experiences here.
#1
School bully was the type of one to find someone and beat them up just because they were there. Anyway, I was eating lunch and reading because my friends were in the toilet. (We were the nerdy two) And this bulk of a boy comes over and starts taking me food and throwing in on the ground for me to pick it up. I just sat there and kept reading which I guessed annoyed him because he threatened to beat me up the next Monday. It was Friday and either i turn up the next week and get beaten up or I don’t go and look like a coward. I went anyway because I told my dad and he (being an ex-judo champion) showed me what to do until I got it right every time. He did boxing so I knew his punches would hurt so the plan was to not let them hit.
Anyway, I turned up and he wasn’t there. Apparently he had gotten arrested for carrying an illegal blade in public and dr*g possession. I still wonder what would’ve happened if he came that day with the knife. If he did I probably wouldn’t be writing this.
#2
There’s been a lot in every school I’ve been.
I think the worst was in the first half of Grade 1 when I lived in Burlington, ON. I was just a small kid. A large group of older kids, for some reason, every day before school, during recess and lunch, they would surround me at a wall and just taunt me, say how stupid I am. I’m really not sure what made them think that. None of them knew me and I was new to the school and the town. They would say to each other that I sucked at math and shouted math equations at me, refusing to let me leave until I got the answer right. (I wasn’t that great with math. I had just started learning addition.) I tried leaving but they would lock hands together and grab me. One kid came and got into a fight with them because I guess he was sick of seeing them treat me like that. But he got hurt and then got angry with me because he also got in trouble.
Follow Us