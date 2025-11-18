Hey Pandas, What Was Your Most Terrifying School Bully Moment? (Closed)

by

Have you ever been in a life or death situation with a bully, had an expensive accessory stolen, or other terrifying things happen to you at the hands of your bully? Well, share your experiences here.

#1

School bully was the type of one to find someone and beat them up just because they were there. Anyway, I was eating lunch and reading because my friends were in the toilet. (We were the nerdy two) And this bulk of a boy comes over and starts taking me food and throwing in on the ground for me to pick it up. I just sat there and kept reading which I guessed annoyed him because he threatened to beat me up the next Monday. It was Friday and either i turn up the next week and get beaten up or I don’t go and look like a coward. I went anyway because I told my dad and he (being an ex-judo champion) showed me what to do until I got it right every time. He did boxing so I knew his punches would hurt so the plan was to not let them hit.

Anyway, I turned up and he wasn’t there. Apparently he had gotten arrested for carrying an illegal blade in public and dr*g possession. I still wonder what would’ve happened if he came that day with the knife. If he did I probably wouldn’t be writing this.

#2

There’s been a lot in every school I’ve been.
I think the worst was in the first half of Grade 1 when I lived in Burlington, ON. I was just a small kid. A large group of older kids, for some reason, every day before school, during recess and lunch, they would surround me at a wall and just taunt me, say how stupid I am. I’m really not sure what made them think that. None of them knew me and I was new to the school and the town. They would say to each other that I sucked at math and shouted math equations at me, refusing to let me leave until I got the answer right. (I wasn’t that great with math. I had just started learning addition.) I tried leaving but they would lock hands together and grab me. One kid came and got into a fight with them because I guess he was sick of seeing them treat me like that. But he got hurt and then got angry with me because he also got in trouble.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
