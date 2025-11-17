Hey Pandas, What Was Your First Post On Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

You install, you have a zillion ideas but none are coming into focus when the time comes. Anxious. (why?) Nervous (of course) am I creative enough? (bears & woods & shiz) so what did you muster up to share the first time here?

#1

something about “let’s play a game” where you would describe a character and other people had to guess it.

#2

My first bp post was “what music got you through a tough time?” It only got like 3 submissions, although I might try to redo it now that I’m slightly more well-known.

#3

Mine was “what’s the best and worst things that happened today?” It was interesting

#4

I asked for ‘your favorite hot sauces.’ I’d still love to hear about any kind, spicy or tasty!

#5

My first post was asking if anyone was a member of the lgbtq community, or if they supported it.

#6

Best spooky story you ever heard. 0 submissions. I hope my new one, how’s your relationship with your siblings, does better.

#7

T-T I asked for off the cuff raps. Didn’t see why keeping “Hey Pandas” was necessary, so hardly anyone saw it because it didn’t have “Hey Pandas” at the beginning XD

#8

I asked what were your Mandela effect experiences and got no responses.

#9

Asked where people were from (just to find out where people I regularly communicated with were)

#10

Tibble’s the catrobat :3

#11

First post: Hey Pandas, what would you do with your life if you had all the money you could ever need?

First list submission: On Heather Talma’s post “what everyday thing feels like magic” I said music.

#12

I didn’t have Reddit at the time (friend told me it’s pretty shady) and I do now.

But because I didn’t have it back when I made my first post about a year ago, it was an “AITA For Having My Period” or something like that.

Basically my mom has to use the computer in my room for her university classes and I got blood in my pants. Obviously I knocked on the door asking if I can grab something to change so I’m not sitting in my own blood and she got mad at me for it.

#13

My first post was very recent, it was “Hey Pandas, You Can Vent Here”. The funny thing is that it was posted at the same time as Crow’s venting post.

#14

Mine was something like what was your first car, what car did you really want and what did you end up with. Only a few submissions. Cars are not near as popular as pets

