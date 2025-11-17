Hey Pandas, What Was Your First Post On Bored Panda? (Closed)

You install, you have a zillion ideas but none are coming into focus when the time comes. Anxious. (why?) Nervous (of course) am I creative enough? (bears & woods & shiz) so what did you muster up to share the first time here?
#1
something about “let’s play a game” where you would describe a character and other people had to guess it.
#2
My first bp post was “what music got you through a tough time?” It only got like 3 submissions, although I might try to redo it now that I’m slightly more well-known.
#3
Mine was “what’s the best and worst things that happened today?” It was interesting
#4
I asked for ‘your favorite hot sauces.’ I’d still love to hear about any kind, spicy or tasty!
#5
My first post was asking if anyone was a member of the lgbtq community, or if they supported it.
#6
Best spooky story you ever heard. 0 submissions. I hope my new one, how’s your relationship with your siblings, does better.
#7
T-T I asked for off the cuff raps. Didn’t see why keeping “Hey Pandas” was necessary, so hardly anyone saw it because it didn’t have “Hey Pandas” at the beginning XD
#8
I asked what were your Mandela effect experiences and got no responses.
#9
Asked where people were from (just to find out where people I regularly communicated with were)
#10
Tibble’s the catrobat :3
#11
First post: Hey Pandas, what would you do with your life if you had all the money you could ever need?
First list submission: On Heather Talma’s post “what everyday thing feels like magic” I said music.
#12
I didn’t have Reddit at the time (friend told me it’s pretty shady) and I do now.
But because I didn’t have it back when I made my first post about a year ago, it was an “AITA For Having My Period” or something like that.
Basically my mom has to use the computer in my room for her university classes and I got blood in my pants. Obviously I knocked on the door asking if I can grab something to change so I’m not sitting in my own blood and she got mad at me for it.
#13
My first post was very recent, it was “Hey Pandas, You Can Vent Here”. The funny thing is that it was posted at the same time as Crow’s venting post.
#14
Mine was something like what was your first car, what car did you really want and what did you end up with. Only a few submissions. Cars are not near as popular as pets
Follow Us