Hey Pandas, What Was Your First Pet? (Closed)

#1
A beautiful, scabby headed and chubby (she was the alpha female of the litter and all her siblings were undernourished thanks to her) Doberman. I still have her now – she turned 7 this year.
#2
My first pet was a fish of course fish die pretty fast so I had to deal with that. I also never had the money to buy food for my fish so that is why my fish would die so fast. Of course I tried my best when I was young my mom told me little bits of tortillas would be a substitute for fish food. It never worked… I know some of you had cooler pets as their first pet. The only pets I ever got were fish :(
#3
a red and blue betta fish named Delta 5. he died a few months ago.
#4
My first pet was a yellow and white hamster named Freddy! I couldn’t see him anymore though because my Dad took him when my parents got divorced.
#5
Three dogs ( Bingo, Timber, and Slice) and one cat (P). Anytime we said “I have to go pee.” P would meow and go back to sleep.
#6
an orange fish named louie and a blue fish named bluey
#7
a chinchilla hes still alive. unless you wanna count all the fish.
#8
My first pet were 2 rabbits. I forgot their names, but I think they were named keke and bobo….I thinK…?
#9
#10
A fish! I think his name was Goldie, i was so young I can’t remember!
#11
I had a cat his name was legolas, an oil company had a word in it that was similar so we’d sing my cat’s name instead of the thing it said. he died of poison from a car when I was 6 and I still miss him, now I have a black cat named Azabache and he’s amazing, my family loves him very much
#12
A dog shes 2 almost 3 so yea. Shes my first pet.
#13
the first pet that i lived with was this old kitty Mitters, this chonky girl that was always so sweet and calm, besides one time where she chased another one of our cats around and around a couch. i was about five years old when me and my mother moved into my grandma’s house, where she lived
the first pet i owned myself was three fishies. i don’t know what kind they were but they were bright colored, one pink, one green, and one blue and glowed in the dark! well, we never got a tank for them, so their bag just hung on the fridge door until…….
#14
a black and brown chihuahua and he was a puppy when i got him but i was toddler when i got him and i was sleep when i accidentally kicked him off my bed and he got brain damage and sadly passed away i think about that everyday
#15
His name was Dax and he was a corgi/lab mix. He was short and black with a whittle chest and one of his ear were floppy and the other was straight
#16
The true first ones I had I don’t remember because they all died when I was a baby. We had a dog named Charley, a cat named Benny and another cat named Bea. Then we had a cat that just died about a month ago. His name was Iggy, the absolute smartest cat in the world. And I am not exaggerating. And now we have two cats left. Geronimo and Olive. They are smart and sweet cats too, except when Olive interrupts us by meowing super loudly in our faces.
#17
I had two goldfish named Cinderella and Prince Charming. Cindy died first but Prince loved for years after Cindy died
#18
My fluffy bean, Leo! He’s a border collie poodle cross, and he basically looks like a fuzzy black mop :D
#19
a goldfish(but he died at the vet)
#20
My tuxedo cat named George. He died in October. I really miss him. Fly high, buddy.
#21
my dog
she has been here before i was born and is now going blind i love her so much and hope that if any of your pets are ill they feel better
