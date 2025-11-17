Hey Pandas, What Was Your Favorite Childhood Book? (Closed)

You know, the first boom that actually grabbed you and pulled you into the story so that you grew to love reading.
#1
I’ll go first. I loved the Harry Potter series with all my heart, were exited for a new book of the series to come out, reread the books a thousand times, read stupid fanfictions and played roleplays online.
BUT the one book that still contains my childhood is ‘The neverending story’ by Michael Ende.
I still love that one and read it from time to time as an adult.
And I still enjoy it.
