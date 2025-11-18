Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best Comeback Against Your Bully? (Closed)

We’ve all had that one special person in our lives who enjoys being a jerk to absolutely everyone. What’s your awesome comeback story?
#1
There was this one kid in first grade who loved to torment me in any way possible, like getting everyone to tag me during recess, humiliating me, spreading rumors, e.t.c. One day, he was spitting on me, so I told a teacher. He, like any other day, said that I was the one spitting on him ( I had wet stains on my shirt ) The teacher didn’t believe him, of course. He was sent to the principals office, and never bothered me again. All those rumors turned me into a social recluse for a few years, until I me a group of friends who didn’t care about all of the stories about me, and they are still good friend to this day.
(Kid left the school due to problems with other kids)
#2
Me and my friends were 6-7 y.o. and there was this older boy who enjoyed teasing us and spoiling our play. He’d torment the dogs and kitties that we used to feed. He’d steal and break our toys; he’d rip out the flowers in our garden. He’d make fun of us and call us names. (“Why did I hit your stupid dog? because it pissed me off, just like you do”). I hated him.
Fast forward several years, I was now about 17 and I was visiting my grandparents. I accidentally met him on the street, he was with his gang. He was now an arrogant, entitled guy. Not sure if he recognized me (I believe he didn’t) but he tried to hit on me. I bluntly told him I was not interested. “But…but why?” “You’re a selfish, mean and unattractive person! And I didn’t forget how you treated us!” He was speechless (he was not used to being rejected). I left while his friends were laughing. Not very proud of what I did, but gosh, I felt so revenged.
#3
A boy called me a pig. I slapped him hard in the face…..Not very nice, but I hated him…..
