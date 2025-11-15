Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Thing That Happened To You In Zoom? (Closed)

Share down below!

#1

I was in the middle of talking and i fell out my chair

#2

I accidentally turned my camera on when I just woke up. (So of course I looked like a complete monster.)

#3

I had to go to appointment and had to leave class early. And right as I was about to announce my departure I was called on to share my website with the class. It took forever to load and I was 10 minutes late.

#4

it wasnt me, but one of my brothers freinds forgot to turn his camera off and started changing, but luckily he noticed before anything bad happened

#5

I had my camera on and just forgot it was on, so I was texting a friend. Teacher notices and yells at me.

#6

I was unmuted and my sister was singing

#7

I have 2 that we’re the worst.
1. I heard someone said the b word (forgive me)
2. When my teacher was talking we were glitching so bad that we had to leave

#8

my mom was changing my little brother’s diaper. he ran away from the change table and showed up on camera. i would not even mind it if he was actually dressed

