Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Car You Have Owned, And Why?

Choose the worst vehicle you have owned. Did it even work? SHARE!
#1
1990 Toyota Corolla. Piece of junk, rust bucket. Burned oil and transmission fluid. Everything about it just screamed “low quality!” It was supposed to be good on gas, but it got worse milage than the Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera I had before that.
#2
1987 VW Fox wagon. The only reliable thing was the interior. Like any proper German car it couldn’t keep oil anywhere it was supposed to stay. The clutch was operated with a cable and would unexpectantly break often, mostly while driving in traffic and not just pulling out of a parking spot! It had a “cold start” injector to help it in cold weather except it would only flood it out and not start at all so you had to unplug it which would then set off the check engine lamp then get worse fuel economy until it reset its self. It had a mechanical fuel injection system (it had a crude electronic monitoring system, thus the check engine lamp) but it still had a transfer pump that was electric and could not run without it. The electric pump went out and cost $1200 for the part alone around the year 2000. When the pump went out it was the last nail in the coffin for that car. I have been stranded by that car more than all other cars I’ve owned put together. Also all replacement parts were expensive and hard to find sometimes. I do not recommend, do not miss that car at all, and I hope it feels pain too.
#3
My first truck was a 1984 Chevy C-10 pickup with a 305 and a 4speed manual.
Everything I’ve owned since has been more reliable, safer, and more efficient, and I doubt I’ll ever miss any vehicle as much as I miss that pickup.
#4
Not me but my parents had a 98 Chevy Astro. I remember plenty of times having to walk to a pay phone because the car had broken down. That car was the reason my parents got their first cell phone.
#5
My first car was a Ford Ka. Almost didnt get up a hill with 4 people in it once. once I got a 32 inch widescreen crt tv. (you know one of the old heavy a*5 tv’s) stuck in the boot screen side down as it was the exact same size.
But we did once fir 8 people in there at the same time and manage to get a 3person sofa in.
#6
2007 Dodge Dakota truck. Started having transmission problems shifting out of first gear. Took it to the dealership numerous times only for them to never find a problem. Thanksgiving Day that year the transmission totally failed at around 36K. Dealership refused to repair it as a warranty issue as the warranty had gone out at 30K despite my numerous complaints for a shifting issue, transmission overheating etc.
I ended up calling the Dodge corporation and was basically told to f**k off. I was angry and told them this would be the last Dodge I would ever buy and without missing a beat, the person on the phone says “Well, if you won’t stand by us, why should we stand by you?”. This was after the government had bailed out the automakers. F**k Dodge.
