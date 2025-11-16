Hey Pandas, What Was The Weirdest Thing That Happened In Your School? (Closed)

by

We all have that moment at school that’s so weird, it’s funny!

#1

it actually happened yesterday at our 8th grade party. people were standing on the cafeteria tables and rapping and it was just very weird

#2

For me, there was this one time when me and my friend were “swordfighting” with sticks.

#3

i have 2 one that was so weird it made it funny in my opinion but was actually terrifying for the other people so i cant count that one, but the other was when my friend our other friend had changed outfit changed mood in less than 5 seconds and thats how he learned our other friend has a twin

#4

So Bryce Hall went to my school, and this year he just randomly showed up one day. Everyone gathered in front of the office to see him. He’s not impressive at all. He looks like an eighth grader and is apparently not even that tall.

