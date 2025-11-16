Hey Pandas, What Was The Weirdest Thing A Kid Has Ever Said To You?

Just smt yk
#1
do you speak asian? (This is probably the stupidest question of all time, and it was asked by a 5th grader, so maybe they had no idea, but I doubt it lmao)
#2
“If you can speak Chinese, then what does this say?”
*Shows me something that’s written in JAPANESE.”
Even if it WAS Chinese, I don’t know every single one of the:
106,000 words/phrases there are (Google Search)
#3
are you an indian?
#4
chucky cheese is owned by satan
#5
i was going to class then i feel a hand on my back then a kid wispers in my ear “i want to suck the s**t out of your a** then runs
#6
“If you’re German, why can you speak English?”
#7
“Your skin looks yummy.” Yeah….i got out of there immediately
