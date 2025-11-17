Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Random Thing That Has Ever Happened In Your Life?

What is the most random thing that has ever happened in your life?
#1
While driving home some annoying driver decided to tailgate our car. So, my wife slowed down to let him pass and out of nowhere a Mercedes came out and started tailgating him. The original driver tried to speed up, but the Mercedes kept up with him. Then the driver changed lanes and so did the Mercedes. Eventually, the original driver pulled off of the road and the Mercedes resumed his regularly scheduled drive. At the next traffic light, the Mercedes driver was in front of us and he put his hand out the window and gave us a thumbs up!
To this day, the wife and I are happy knowing that Captain Mercedes is out there dispensing justice to the jerks on the road.
#2
For me, it was a couple months ago, I’m a freshman. I was in a class then this kid came busting thru the door, must’ve been high or something. The teacher asked who are you? The student then screeched like a macaw and ran out of the room. There is absolutely no way there is something more random than this.
#3
I was at Ikea when I met the Statsminister (Swedens equivalent of president or state head) getting a set of drawers in a flat-pack. There were two guards with him. I was getting the same ones, so I waited. He then asked me if he was in the way and then offered to help me get a flat-pack down.
Most random thing that I have the same drawers as Mr. Fredrik Reinfeldt.
#4
My husband and I (Canadians) lived in Pakistan from 1988-1993. There we met another Canadian couple working there temporarily as well. The wife was originally from Peru, so I told her I had lived in Peru from 1966 to 1968. It turned out that we had gone to the same British girls’ school, but she was quite a few years younger than I was. My father (a university professor) became close friends with the newly-arrived headmaster of the boys’ school my brothers attended. That headmaster stayed on in Peru for many years after we left, although he visited us in Canada many times.
Anyway, during my conversation with the Peruvian-Canadian woman, I discovered that her son got into a Canadian university because the headmaster got ‘his Canadian professor friend’ to write a letter of recommendation for her son. And that was my dad!
#5
Was walking with a friend on the shore of the Baltic Sea in mid january, pieces of ice floating on the water. We were in deep conversation, when a naked dude (apparently freezing…) walked out of the water and entered one of the beach houses.
In retrospect, probably someone with a home sauna, but surreal (and amusing) at the time.
#6
I was born
#7
I received a phone call one time. I believe it was a wrong number, but the first thing the woman said was, “what’s your recipe for chocolate frosting?” I gave it to her and she said “thanks” and hung up. No idea who that was.
#8
I became canonically part of the doctor who universe. I’m not going to say who exactly I am because my real name is used, but a family member was the director for doctor who for a while and wrote a book that inserted me and my siblings into the universe without even telling us until a few weeks ago. I have a fandom page dedicated to me now. Not the kind of thing I thought would happen in my life, I’m going to be honest.
#9
I got roped into mountain biking one day and now I’m winning races
#10
About 25 years ago I was backpacking with two friends (one F and one M) and we were taking the train from Tangier to Rabat in Morocco. Somehow we females got separated from our (M) friend as we boarded the train. We found an empty carriage and took our seats. A bunch of guys came into the car and sat around us. We were craning our necks trying to spot our friend. A guy walking down the corridor saw us out of the corner of his eye, stopped and came back to our carriage. He stopped at the door and gestured to us and said “You! Where are you going? Are you going to Rabat?” I said yes. He said “Good. Stay on the train. Don’t get off at the first stop. Don’t trust anyone. Everyone is a hustler.” He gestures to the guys in the other seats “He’s a hustler. He’s a hustler. They’re all hustlers. I’m a hustler. Don’t trust anyone, don’t get off at the first stop. Go to Rabat.” And then he’s gone. My friend and I look at each other asking ourselves what just happened. Our missing friend finally finds us and joins us. Some of the guys leave the carriage when they figure out that we have a guy travelling with us. The remaining guys ask us questions about where we’re from (Canada) where we’re going, where we’ve been etc. They suggest that we might like to visit the town they’re from – Asilah – but we explain that we have a booking for a place in Rabat that night so we’ll stay on the train. Some time later we’re in Amsterdam at a cafe and we meet a bunch of other backpackers from different countries. Everyone is telling travel stories and this couple says “We were on the train in Morocco, heading from Tangier to Rabat…” and I say “And you got off at the first stop!” They ask “How do you know that?” So I ask them what happened. They got mugged by a bunch of guys and it cost them all of their travellers cheques (around $400) to get out of Asilah and back on the train. We used up all our karma during that trip but some of it was definitely worth it – a random interaction with a random guy on a train saved us a potentially dangerous and costly situation.
#11
Many, many years ago, my daughter was at the same school as one of the (then) current Premiers daughters. My daughter went to their house for a sleep over party and I picked her up the next morning. It seems I got the timing wrong and arrived an hour earlier. So, to kill time, we just sat with coffee and chatted about stuff just as two dads. Politics wasn’t even mentioned. So, I had coffee made for me by the Premier.
#12
One afternoon, me and my 3 young children were at a mall side entrance in the Dillard’s Department store waiting for my husband to bring the car. Suddenly out of nowhere a old black pick up truck came to a sceeching halt directly in front of us outside. A man from the passenger side jumped out making a mad dash into the store, grabbed a female adult sized mannequin, tucked it under his arm like football, ran back to the truck and they made their getaway. Disturbing to say the least as the other on lookers and I stood with our mouths agape and speechless!
#13
The school mascot ran down the halls screeching the day of the homecoming game. He’s an eagle, since that’s our school thing (we’re called “The Nest” help) and for some reason he has TEETH, so that was weird to see at 7:25 am while running laps.
#14
I do a lot of silly things but one time when playing a game, I just shouted out “I love me pudding” It wasn’t something I planned to say, it just came out of my mouth, i don’t know how
#15
I was sitting on my stop when a older man wearing all black
walked past me looked at me and with a voice of pure hatred stated that he hated me. I do not know him, but I believe him.
#16
Choosing from a menu of randomness … I’d have to say the time a naked guy ran across the road in front of my car one night while I was taking my sister to the hospital. Nobody else in the car saw him and I wasn’t about to go back so they get a look.
#17
I’d have to say the random bad luck I’ve had with water heaters. First, for some context: I lived in an older trailer for about a decade in my 20s. It had a full- sized water heater, not one of the small ones you usually find in older trailers. It was behind the wall in one of the bedrooms, with a door made of just that ugly paneling usually gracing the walls of said trailers, over a wooden frame. I tried to check on it frequently; being a first time homeowner I was pretty clueless though.
1. The first incident, it exploded. Shot a hole through the side of the tank and through the wall, flooding the room.
2. The second tank had been leaking, without my knowledge. The support structure it was on was wooden. Wood rots quickly when wet. It collapsed, crashed through the (repaired) wall and the floor beneath. The only thing keeping it off the ground was the ugly linoleum flooring was somehow lending support.
3. New house, an actual 2-story house, but incredibly old. The bottom literally fell out of the water heater. Apparently it had been rusting underneath (I can’t get down on the floor to look under it, and it was functioning fine so I hadn’t been worried.)
I have bad luck with water heaters.
#18
In the weight room of my junior year of highschool, a freshie came up to me and said “holy **** that’s a big *** forehead.” I replied- “at least I have a brain.”
We are dating now.
#19
That would have been in the 1990s, when I was working in Cambridge, MA. I get off at the Harvard Square T(subway) stop and, at the top of the stairs, were two students collecting money to rescue Elvis from the Space Aliens. I still wonder if somebody lost a bet.
#20
Went on vacation in Alaska (my wife and I live in Michigan). We had just bought a house and on the drive from the airport, we saw a cool looking lighting store and decided to stop in later.
While we were in the lighting store, all of the sudden I see my wife’s cousin and his wife (they live in California). Neither of us knew the others were going to be in Alaska. We ended up going to a nice dinner together while we were there.
#21
I’m a very ordinary lady in my mid 50s. I live in the countryside and rarely interact with people so am usually a total slob. I’m a bit fat, and never keep up with dying my grey hair. My clothes are old and baggy. I’m not putting myself down because I do scrub really well but you get the picture.
I’d come back to the car one day from walking the dog and there was a written note on my windscreen. It said how stunning I was and they’d love to meet up and left their telephoned number.
I really wanted to be flattered but myself, my husband and friends eventually decided the note was put on the wrong windscreen. Gutted.
( before anyone slags off my husband, he does find me attractive but can also see me with an outsider’s eyes)
#22
This happened a while ago, when I was still at the same school as my friends.
We were searching our full names on Google just for fun, to see what came up. My friends searched their names, nothing came up of course. when I searched my name though, I saw a link with my full name- and my mother’s surname- in the title. I was curious, so I clicked on it. It brought me to a Pinterest page with thousands of followers. And it had a PHOTO OF ME as a toddler. I was lowkey horrified, especially because I NEVER have posted that photo of me online, nor have my parents done so. I’ve also never used my full name, so how they got that information, I have absolutely no idea… luckily, I checked again recently, at the Pinterest profile was deleted.
#23
The night I saw Big Foot. I was 7 or 8 and my parents took me camping in Yellowstone. I got up to go the bathroom by myself in the middle of the night (this was the 80’s, people weren’t as careful with their kids) All of a sudden I hear crashing in the underbrush and Big Foot comes tearing past. A second later four park ranger come running after him. One of them stopped and escorted me back to our tent and explained that a hairy hippie guy took some drugs and was now running naked through the woods (and maybe my parents should keep me in the tent.)
#24
The summer I turned 25 my parents arranged an epic trip to England, Wales, Scotland and Paris for me. For the first part of the trip it was just my mom and I. We are from a relatively small town in Washington state. I was also going to start at UW (University of Washington in Seattle) that fall. We were checking out Warwick Castle on one of our first days of our trip and I was wearing a UW t shirt. A couple saw me and mentioned they were from WA and we then discovered we were from the same small town! I called my mom over and she knew them. The man was the principal of my little sisters elementary school.
Really surreal to run into people from your hometown half a world away from said hometown. And your mom knows them. That whole month long trip was the best time of my life 😊
#25
I have two, this is the first.
When i was a freshmen in high school, one of my friends didn’t show up to school for a few days. Between classes, i happened to see someone that missing friend had introduced me to, once several months before. I asked him if he knew where mutual friend was, he explained that he had a bit of a mental breakdown and was in a psych hospital…and that turned into a 30 minute conversation standing in the middle of the hall missing class.
We just clicked, hang out after school that day….and every day for the next week….then he goes AWOL, he was 18, home life wasn’t great and he just decided to drop out for the second time 4 months into his senior year. His parents don’t know where he is, nor anyone in school. This goes on for a week, before i manage to sweet talk his Marine recruiting officer into arranging an ambush.
Recruiting officer lets me wait in his office for my buddy to show up. My buddy walks in, sees me, shock, anger and a bit of gratitude cross his face. His recruiting officer comes in behind him, says “your buddy here explained to me how badly you’re f*****g up, and that he’s not going to let you. You want to be angry be angry at me, but you two are gonna sit here till you figure out a plan”
He tells me hit justifications, i tell him it sucks, but he’s being stupid. He says he can’t deal with living with his parents. I say, well then you’re gonna come live with me.
Really only knew him for a week at that point, 5 minute conversation, done deal, home with me he came.
Now, as much as we had in common, we’re two very, very different types of people. He’s outgoing, popular, friendly confident type. I’m the awkward, introverted type who does not care for people….almost ever.
He forced me to broaden my social horizons, made the entire year an endless party, and instigated countless insane fun projects. I, made sure he didn’t flunk his senior year, which had the effect of making me take more of an active interest in my own school work, which i very much hadn’t been prior.
Now that’s the context for the random event.
After he’d been there for a couple weeks, we both had a mountain of schoolwork to catch up on, and a deadline for a chunk of it the next day. To meet that deadline, we decided the best course of action was to eat a tab of acid right after school. Which might sound dumb to people who aren’t insane! But…we wanted to eat the tabs….and it would allow us to stay up all night and through school the next day.
So we make it to the actual school work portion of the night. Still very much under the influence. We’re sitting in my backyard, in a tent because we wanted to be able to smoke while we worked. No one outside can see that there’s any light in the tent. It gets to be about 4 am.
We hear my mother open a window. And proceed to do a bird call at the top of her lungs.
We both start dying laughing.
We hear my mom make a genuinely started sound…
“you scared me. What are you two doing up”
Homework, if you didn’t know we were out here, why did you do that.
“i felt like it”
We continue to die laughing.
She says “It’s 4 am, you should get some sleep before school. I must go back to my people now” Closes the window and leaves us to our fit of laugher.
25 years later, that friend is the only person i still talk to from high school, and he continues to tell everyone he meets that story.
#26
One time I was driving (going the speed limit, so sorry to all of you who get stuck behind me and want to go 10 mph faster).
Anyway this driver was either in a mad rush or ticked off at me for going the speed limit, because they drove around me, going into the OTHER LANE (where oncoming traffic would be), and it was no-passing too. A car was coming, and if the one who swerved around me hadn’t been fast, they could have crashed.
Get this: It happened AGAIN. Probably the same car, but maybe they took a different road. I, going the speed limit, somehow got in front of the car again. They swerved around me again. And again they were safe, but there was an oncoming car.
Everything was okay, nobody crashed, but it’s weird that it happened twice and that the driver somehow got stuck behind me again. Makes me laugh because I was going the speed limit the entire time and they were going way over.
#27
Four lanes each way of traffic in Houston, Texas. I’m in an under-powered rental car in the 2nd lane from the right. The road is moving at about 60 miles per hour and I’m keeping up. Ratty looking old pickup truck goes by at about 75 in the far left lane. For some reason I hit the brakes. Ratty pickup truck throws the right rear wheel, sparks everywhere, and the wheel and tire flash right over the hood of my rental without hitting me, because I hit the brakes. But I don’t know what caused me to hit the brakes.
#28
Not necessarily the most random, but the most recent as it happened last night. I’m on my way home from work and have to pass by several small local restaurants and bars. (This is downtown) As I’m on the corner waiting to cross the street, there is a Mexican restaurant. There were these college girls coming out of the place and apparently had a few too many margaritas. One of them saw me and asked “Quieres mi taco de lengua?” Of course super slurred. Not fluent in Spanish, I know enough. Caught of guard, I’m just like “ummm, nah, I’m good. But thanks.” Her less inebriated friend apologized for her. I laughed, they laughed, the flirty one puked. Yeahhh….good times.
#29
My bf just out of nowhere mentioned that he gave our CAT beer
#30
One time, I was walking around downtown and a freaking piece of bread hit me in the head. I don’t know if someone threw it at me, or if someone dropped it from their flat, but anywho I now look out for flying carbohydrates
#31
I was walking back to my grandparents’ car, and a car full of teenage boys was driving past, they rolled down their windows, and said “Heyyy” in a really flirty voice. It was really weird.
#32
Waiting for the pedestrian crossing lights to go green. A man up the other end of the group waiting to cross begins shuffling down the group, half telling us ‘We’re faster than these things’ and ‘[We can] run across on the red and beat the cars coming before they reach us’. Then he saw that in the time it took to say that, the cars were already there where he would have been had he tried. He grunted and crossed with the others.
#33
I was followed around the Chocolate Hills in the Philippines by a group of Filipinas who thought I was Natalie Portman and insisted on having a photo taken with me. That is probably the strangest thing in a long life of odd happenings.
#34
A few years ago, my dad randomly said something like “Hey, girl, come downstairs!” and all of a sudden I found myself getting really angry at him. Something about him calling me “girl” just really threw me off. It was the most random thing ever.
Fast forward about a month, and I realized why it made me so angry: I didn’t feel comfortable being seen as a girl. I did some research about that and later realized that I am nonbinary. About two or three years later, I’m still happy being a nonbinary person. I doubt that this is “just a phase” or something… so yeah 😀
#35
This is the second.
So after my freshmen year, we up and move back to new jersey. I’ve made new friends, same delinquent activities.
Now for my entire freshmen year of high school. I took a lot of acid. 5-25 hits at a time, Two or three times a week, for the entire year.
It was and is my favorite substance.
Once we moved to Jersey, it was no longer something to be found, at least within my friend group.
But….right before prom, my girlfriend at the time, happens across someone who has some. I don’t blink, i say i’ll take it all and we’re gonna have our own party while instead of playing dress up at prom.
Now, i’m the only one that had taken it more than once. So my ex, and 4 of my friends all only take 1, while i take….5. Right as we take it, my friends realize “we don’t have any weed!” so it becomes a race against time, al la fear and loathing style.
It’s a 40 minute drive there, and 40 minutes back, it takes about 90 minutes to begin having an effect, and 3 or 4 hours to reach maximum impact. We should have had enough time.
My friend…got lost while we were on the way. It took us almost TWO HOURS to get to our destination. Things have begun to shimmer and swirl, but it’s not debilitating yet.
We make our purchase, we get in the car. My friend is trying to get keys in the ignition, i look out his window at the car pulling up next to us.
Sitting shotgun in that car….was a clown.
White makeup, colorful wig, shiny red ball nose.
I being laugh. My friend and my girlfriend are confused. I point towards the clown.
My girlfriend starts cracking up, hysterical laughter.
My buddy, starts freaking out, thinking he’s hallucinating far too quickly, concerned at the prospect of driving back.
Our volume attracts the attention of the clown, who looks over, see’s a car full of insane kids, smiles wide. He wags a finger at us while honking his shiny, squeaky red nose as the car pulls away.
The most random, perfect occurrence anyone in that particular circumstance could ever hope for.
#36
I was travelling for 2 years in Asia, 25 years ago. I was in Bangkok, I had to take a bus at 6.30 am at the other end of the city. I’m waiting for the bus (so it’s around 6 am) and suddenly I see my best friend from highschool pass by in the street. I hadn’t seen her for at least 6 years.
Same thing happened again during that 2-years-trip, in Old Delhi train station amidst zillions of Indians, I bump into another of my best friends from highschool whom I hadn’t seen in years ! So weird.
#37
(I think I mentioned this before but..) Mid 80s. I was based in Alameda, CA at the time and was driving around Oakland. I had not realized it but I had driven into the “dark” part of Oakland. That’s not a racist statement – just the reality of the demographics at the time.
Hot summer day so our windows are down because back then AC was not as common. I’m at a stoplight and a full sized station wagon of black girls pulls up beside me at the light. Then one of them does a neck snap second look at me and yells, LOOK! There’s a WHITE boy!” and they all just bust a gut laughing and I laughed and waved at them.
It was all quite friendly and it still brings a smile to my face but that is also the moment I realized that literally everyone I could see was black. In the cars, on the sidewalks etc. Nobody was mean to me or gave me stink eye or anything. This isn’t that kind of story. I had a nice day. But up to that point I never realized that part of Oakland was that segregated.
#38
I have an Irish first and last name that is really unusual in North America. My best friend and I went to different universities and on the first day she was in a big lecture hall where they were taking attendance. They call out my name, and she thought I had pulled the biggest prank of all time and I was at the same university! It was a girl sitting right beside her. She had the exact same name as me.
#39
To this day, the following is the most random experience I have ever encountered and also the most frustrating, as I will never have an explanation to it.
When this occurred I was living with my best friend. We both stayed in a travel trailer that was in the backyard of his parent’s property. Also on the property was a granny unit that was converted from a detached garage and was being rented by a couple. So, with the way the property was set up, my friend and I came and went through a side gate at the top of the driveway which accessed the backyard. The driveway always had a couple of cars parked side by side in it.
One day, I notice a tub of margarine sitting on the ground just outside the gate at the top of the driveway. It is a brand new, unused tub of margarine in the largest size tub sold at most grocery stores. I knew it was new and unused because it was missing the lid and the margarine still had the perfect swirl at the top, completely untouched. When I say that the lid was missing, I mean that there was no lid anywhere in sight. The thing is, I knew it didn’t belong to me and my friend, I also knew it didn’t belong to anyone in my friend’s family who lived it the main house of the property because we all only strictly used real butter that comes in stick form and that my friend’s parents always kept stocked in their freezer. So I figured that the margarine must have belonged to the couple renting the granny unit and therfore I left it where it sat. My friend and I both left it there and it ended up sitting there for nearly 2 weeks before my friend finally threw it away. My friend then mentions it to the renters and they say that they had no idea where it came from and left it alone because they thought it belonged to us!
The most perplexing thing about it, is that the margarine was sitting in a spot where the only way it could get there unscathed like it was, would be if someone were to physically walk between vehicles to the top of the driveway and set it there. I can’t come up with any rational explanation for it. Even if it was done as some sort of weird prank, why would someone purchase the largest tub of margarine just to use it for a prank? Where was the lid? Who does that for a prank? I’ll never have the answer.
#40
Adult female here. I’m an even 5ft tall. I was shopping at kroger (this was within the last year) I was looking at something when another adult female 4ft. 9 tops asked me if I could reach something for her on the middle shelf. I couldn’t stop laughing, not at her but at the situation (which I did explain to her) Never once & and I’m sure never again will has an adult asked me to reach something for them because I’m “tall”.
#41
I worked at a vet clinic for some time & I collect animal parts we have to remove to to illness. If the part doesn’t have to be sent to a lab, the main vet lets me keep it. Well one day we were doing a dental & a large tooth had to be removed. I put it in the finger of a medical glove, cut off the finger part & tied it, then threw it in my backpack. My coworkers were joking it looked like a baggie for drugs that people swallow. Well later that day in my walk home I went to grab my keys from my backpack. The tooth glove bag fell out with it & apparently a homeless person of druggie cut it open hoping for a score & instead found a tooth. That person must have been really disappointed. I found the cut open bag outside the door the next day.
#42
About 25 years ago I was backpacking with two friends (one F and one M) and we were taking the train from Tangier to Rabat in Morocco. Somehow we females got separated from our (M) friend as we boarded the train. We found an empty carriage and took our seats. A bunch of guys came into the car and sat around us. We were craning our necks trying to spot our friend. A guy walking down the corridor saw us out of the corner of his eye, stopped and came back to our carriage. He stopped at the door and gestured to us and said “You! Where are you going? Are you going to Rabat?” I said yes. He said “Good. Stay on the train. Don’t get off at the first stop. Don’t trust anyone. Everyone is a hustler.” He gestures to the guys in the other seats “He’s a hustler. He’s a hustler. They’re all hustlers. I’m a hustler. Don’t trust anyone, don’t get off at the first stop. Go to Rabat.” And then he’s gone. My friend and I look at each other asking ourselves what just happened. Our missing friend finally finds us and joins us. Some of the guys leave the carriage when they figure out that we have a guy travelling with us. The remaining guys ask us questions about where we’re from (Canada) where we’re going, where we’ve been etc. They suggest that we might like to visit the town they’re from – Asilah – but we explain that we have a booking for a place in Rabat that night so we’ll stay on the train. Some time later we’re in Amsterdam at a cafe and we meet a bunch of other backpackers from different countries. Everyone is telling travel stories and this couple says “We were on the train in Morocco, heading from Tangier to Rabat…” and I say “And you got off at the first stop!” They ask “How do you know that?” So I ask them what
#43
In the 90s, I’d lived in Pakistan for a couple of years, then returned to my hometown in Southern California. I took my daughter to a small neighborhood park and ran into a Pakistani friend with her little boy. Turns out her parents lived nearby.
#44
I have had so many random instances of things like, for example, I’m an agender aroace therian furry who loves Harry Potter and Character ai and i go on online games and THE AMOUNT OF TIMES I HAVE SAID THESE THINGS ABOUT ME AND SOMEONE HAS GONE “oh same” IS CRAZY.
E.g, I was playing Roblox (I was bored out of my mind, ok?) And I was in one of those talk booths in a social game and someone walks in, wearing an incredibly similar avatar to mine. We make pleasant conversation and I mention I’m agender. The other person was like: “omg same” and so I say I’m aroace. “same!” Then I say I’m a therian and a furry. “sameeee” then I say I’m in Australia. “no way, same!” Okay, well I’m obsessed with Harry Potter and I do random rps on character.ai. “same” me: “dude are we the same person?” Them: “Alternate universes O-o”
PS, sorry if it isn’t random, I thought it was and wanted to share. :)
#45
This one person I hated wanted to fight me for no reason. But I didn’t fight back.
#46
I was sitting in my towns dead mall, really sad, when out of nowhere, the speaker system began to play one of my favorite wongs, Fireflies, by Owl City. The weird part is, this song was written 13 years ago and my towns dead mall never plays any songs written before 2019. To this day,I have no idea why the mall played that one specific song.
#47
While not extraordinary, certainly random: I was required to take a marketing class in college as part of my degree. I didn’t know anyone else in the class but became slightly acquainted with a couple of other girls. I missed class one day, and the next time they told me that there was to be a group assignment and they had offered up my name as part of their group. When class came to an end one of the girls asked if I had a summer job (I didn’t) and would I like to come speak with her boss. She worked for a very small engineering firm, only a dozen people or so. There was one opening. I was hired for the summer, but they kept finding ways to keep me around. That was 38+ years ago. The company grew, went public, grew some more, was bought by someone larger. There have been lay-offs and cut-backs through the years, and I am still here. It’s a very good job with a strong, large company. And I got it because I skipped class one day.
#48
I guess it would be when a “friend” let’s call her Christina from elementary school called me on my landline (yes I’m that old) and we spoke of everything and anything for about an hour up until school tomorrow was mentioned and we realized she got the wrong number when we discussed and realized our schedules don’t match for the school day…
#49
My birth.
#50
A few weeks ago. Two guys in their early twenties, standing in front of the supermarket entrance. Wearing Hawaiian shirts, shoes and socks but nothing else. Just casually guarding the supermarket, one to the left, one to the right, while having it swinging in the breeze.
#51
One time, I’m outside doing yardwork when this Random Woman walks up the alley behind my house one day just to give me her half eaten sandwich. Why? Because she’s just that random…idk, my dog confiscated (ate) the sandwich in 0.0000000022 Nano seconds. Random indeed
#52
When I was about 7, my four siblings and I sat in the back of our parents’ station wagon on long trips. We had a game played with a deck of cards. One person held up a card. If you guessed the color right (50/50 chance), you continued. Then if you guessed the suit right, you continued. If you got THAT right, you guessed the exact card (1/13 chance). Once, I got 7 in a row correct! (What are the Odds of guessing the exact card, 7 times in a row??) BTW, my brothers never wanted to play that game with me ever again.
#53
Not me but my husband. He had a guy on a train shoot at him while he was asleep. He woke up to another passenger yelling at him “Did you see that?!!! He shot right at your head! If the train hadn’t jerked you would be dead!” The shooter was a Vietnam vet with serious PTSD. He unfortunately was killed by the police. Not much else they could do, really.
#54
I know someone who got stuck in a bucket. Wedged perfectly between the seat and in the bucket. Not the randomest, but still random.
#55
Travelling through Germany, I shared a train compartment with two sisters speaking Finnish with each other. I’m a Swede with Finnish parents, meaning I understood most of what they were saying. One of the sisters got off the train, and the remaining sister and I started talking. When she heard the name of my home town (90,000 inhabitants), she said:
‘I have an uncle there, do you know him?’
It turned out that yes, I did, he had done some wallpapering for my parents!
#56
Everything about my life is so fricken random. I’d have to say the consistent and constant gaslighting and infantilizing treatment I get from just about every superior I encounter. Teachers I had growing up. My kid’s teachers I had to talk to. My supervisor, coworkers, managers, my mom, strangers, staff at stores and fast food places, landlords, caretakers, my ex-in-laws, even my last boyfriend and his friends, come to think of it.
Even if I try to come across as more mature and capable, out of the blue someone is talking down to me in a patronizing, accusing, or condescending way and telling me things I already know or telling me what needs to be done. Doesn’t matter if I’m already on the task or have completed it. It’s out of the blue and leaves me baffled, confused and disoriented in the head.
#57
When I was 14, I got Snapchat and I added a bunch of my friends and our mutual friends. One of these people was a guy that had moved to Arizona and had cut off contact with my friend, our mutual. I added him and we never really talked, just kept streaks. About two years later (I had deleted the app a couple of times and gone through and un-added everyone that I didn’t know irl), I’m going through my quick adds and I’m just adding people that I have mutual friends with. I had also moved, so I was expecting to add some people from my new school. This really cute guy and I start talking some more and we get more flirty over the next few months. About four days ago, he texts me at 6 in the morning (3 AM his time) and tells me that he thinks we kept streaks two years ago. Sure enough, I go back and contact our mutual and she’s like, “Oh, yeah, that’s him.”
Even more coincidental than that; his dad’s side of the family lives an hour from where my mother’s side of the family is and some of his family lives a rough three hours from where I live now.
#58
This morning some kid (must’ve been a freshman or something) with a whole group of guys ran down the hallways screaming ‘ci ci ci/si si si’ over and over again in the most high pitched voice possible (think: mouse squeaks)
Also there was a frog in the girls bathroom. We named it Helena.
#59
on school picture day i wore a tuxedo with a top hat. everybody called me “Donald Trump”, “Uncle Sam”, and “Abraham Lincoln” but then they kept asking me if I was racist (I’m White). It ended with half of 7th grade chasing after me while wearing a tuxedo and a tophat.
#60
I saw a guy smoking directly under a no smoking sign…
#61
In Fifa 23 I packed Cr7 R9 Becham Messi Zizu and Zlatan in one pack
#62
This one time I was at Boba Kulture ( A boba shop place thing) And I sat sitting at the table facing the window and I saw 2 people in inflatable dinosaur costumes chase each other across the street, I got a video as some random guy started chasing the 2 dinosaurs away and to this day I still don’t understand!
#63
I was ten years old and in bed on a Saturday morning. A strange man walked into the house and into my room and said to me ‘this is my room’. I wasn’t scared but I was very confused. He said it again and I said it wasn’t his, it was my room. I can’t remember if I called out for my parents but my dad came in, talked the man out of my room and out of the house, then came back in and locked the house up. My parents called the police and the guy was picked up a little while later. I overheard my parents talking about what the police told them which was that the man absconded from a secure mental health facility. No one ever spoke to me about it – it was like it never happened.
#64
My brother came out of the bathroom in the middle of the hallway draped in towels like a roman emperor, then loudly screamed: “THEY SHOULD MAKE A TEN HOUR EDIT OF STAN FALLING DOWN THE BOTTOMLESS,” before running back to the bathroom like a little anime girl.
#65
A part of me is orbiting the planet. My husband worked for a satellite company as a technician many years ago. He took a strand of my hair and a strand of his and inserted them into a component (carefully so as not to cause any damage) and that was put onto the satellite and fired off into earths orbit.
#66
Faith, religion played a role.
I had lived in Miami for a few years working at a Sbux and going Brave Church where Pastor David and his fam would often visit so we sorta knew one another. I left Miami up to Largo, FL and lived with my family to save money and to move to the Midwest to be with my now husband. Things in life were shifted, my dad became sick with cancer. I was questioning myself and looking for some sort of answer on whether or not to leave Florida and start a new adventure. My dad kept telling me that he’ll be okay and everything will be alright. He gave me his blessing to go as planned.I’m not overly religious or anything but I have faith. A lot of jt. I was working a rando Saturday which was my LAST day at Starbucks and low and hold who pulls up in drive thru? Pastor David. Out of ALL the local Starbucks on each intersection, he shows up and the little random one I’m at and on my last day. It’s hard to explain but it was just a so random and in my mind too coincidental.This was about 4 or 5yrs ago and I still think about how randomly bizarre this ‘sign’ was.
#67
I didn’t feel tired waking up bc I knew Garl was alive
#68
Hey pandas 🐼
I have to say the mist random thing in my life is when I accidentally hot someone from behind and thought it was my classmate and they… weren’t. And they came with one of the PE teachers and couldn’t notice me 😂
Follow Us