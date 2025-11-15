Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Awkward Moment In Your Life? (Closed)

Just awkward moments…
#1
I’m very shy to ask for things, so one time in 6th grade my nose started bleeding in the middle of class. Since the teacher was facing the whiteboard and couldn’t see me, she wouldn’t be able to see that my nose was bleeding. I was literally too nervous to ask for help or anything, so when she turned around she was astonished to find a blood puddle on my desk. Don’t worry, I’m trying to not be shy anymore. Have a nice day!
#2
I’m gonna have to go with the time I punched someone in the face. StOrYtImE. Soo, I was in 6th grade. (im in 7th now) Waiting in the lunch line with my bsf and her friends. WELL, at the time I was a stupid person… AND lonely asf. Everyone in our friend group had a certain someone. (except me) Well, one person in the group was talking and I overheard what she said. I was the kind of friend that would beat someone up if they did sum to my friend. She said her bf cheated on her. (they knew that I would lash out at the mf that’s why she said it) I was like “wait what.. is she fr” So I walked over to him, punched him in the face and he slapped me. He then asked why I did that and I told him. THAT’S WHEN THIS BIACH COMES OVER AND SAID THAT THE DUDE I PUNCHED IN THE FACE WASNt HERE BF >~
#3
Recently, I went to Great Wolf Lodge (Don’t worry, safety was top priority) and when we were going to the water park the employee said “Have a good time,” and I went “you too”
Regrets are with me
#4
My teacher told the girl who sits next to me to talk to me because I don’t have any friends (I don’t want friends anyway) and he thought I was like lonely or something so if that isn’t awkward enough she started talking to me and she was like really cute so I was like HECC GAE PANIK so I just responded with “Wh- what?” And she was like “…yeah same” we couldn’t hear each other so we just stopped talking.
