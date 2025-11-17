Hey Pandas, What Was The Funniest Thing You Said As A Kid? (Closed)

We all say goofy things when we’re kids. The rules are simple: give me your funniest, coolest quotes from when you were a kid!

#1

My step dad used to call me Misinformation.
My biological father was a hemophiliac but I got confused and would tell people he was a necrophiliac.

#2

My older brother was late getting ready to go places. He’s 7 years older than me so my parents had a lot of time for this to get on their nerves. I’m four, dressed for Sunday school, getting impatient. I turn to my Mom and say “Je$us C#!$t, what are we going to do about John!”. It’s not like I hadn’t been hearing it for four years.

#3

In the first grade the teacher, Miss Sprout, had us write a story to read at a Parent’s Day, when all the mothers came to listen to us. I read my story, about my dog, ending with the fact that he had a big tail that stood up straight and then spread out all over like a water sprout!

#4

Don’t remember the year this happened, but I wasn’t a teenager at the time

It was in the 2000’s (definitely before 2008), and my mom had an issue of Reader’s Digest in her hand. She read a quote that said “If you wish to make peace with the other tribe, we need to bury the…”

And without missing a beat, I said “Bodies”. She turned to look at me in confusion, but my step dad was laughing like crazy.

#5

Instead of saying enough, when I was 4yo, I said “emough”

