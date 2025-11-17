Hey Pandas, What Was The Comeback You Thought Of But Never Were Able To Say? (Closed)

We have all thought of a perfect comeback to an argument days, months, or weeks too late. This is the time to share it.
#1
*coughs on them* oops! guess youve caught THE GAY!
#2
At least he likes me enough that you felt the need to manipulate everyone else against me in an attempt to convince him that I’m a terrible person, while you’re constantly paranoid that he’ll leave and kick you out of the friend group at any second.
#3
“You should like girly things”
Ok yes Gigi I like girls actually
#4
Once ei got in a roast battle and lost miserably and I spent the following week trying to think of a comeback. Here’s how it starts in my imagination
Other person: do u think ur gonna win what do u have that I don’t have
Me: being straight
Crowd: BURN
#5
I feel bad for you honestly. It must suck having parents who love the person you bullied more than you, even before you bullied them. Guess I’m the favourite even outside my actual family!
