Hey Pandas, What Was The Best Celebrity Encounter You Had?

My Dad and I were invited to the premier of Get Back in London a few years ago. And 3 rows behind us Paul Mccartney was sitting there!
Once the screening had ended Dad waved at him (they had a nice relationship during the ’80s) and Dad pointed at me mouthing “She’s a huge fan” Then I had eye contact with Macca and he then stuck out his tongue at me which made me laugh.
I met him again that same NP and I hugged him tearfully and I asked him whether he met Audrey Hepburn. (he said he didn’t but had a bug crush on her) overall this was an amazing experience and he was so nice!
#1
Me and my friend Patrick lined up 4 hrs early for a mindless self indulgence concert. I was a big fan but Patrick was in love. The band was there and the bus was parked right in front at the time so members were walking back and forth. Everytime the singer Jimmy walked by Patrick would start crying. So eventually I ran up to him apologized for bothering him but told him my friend was crying Everytime he walked by and asked if he could come say hi to him. He did and was so sweet I have this picture of Patrick experiencing pure joy. Patrick has since passed away so I cherish it
#2
I was at Be A Pro Day in Ottawa Ontario Canada a few years ago and I noticed Sean McCann from the Canadian band Great Big Sea, and he took a picture with me and my mum, and he signed a shirt for me, which I still have. Best day ever!!!
#3
Very brief, but always makes me smile when I think about it. I was at Comic Con and on my way to the costume parade, when I bumped into someone in the corridor. Me being me, I apologise profusely when suddenly I realise, I’m talking to Brian Blessed!!
“Hellooooo!” He grinned in that epic, booming voice everyone knows him for. “And fret not, you can make it up to me by coming to my panel at 2pm. The more the merrier!”
And off he went, with a beaming smile and the largest presence of anyone I’d ever met. Yes, the voice is real. And yes, it is GLORIOUS!!!
#4
I haven’t had many, but I met Henry Winkler at a con once and he was so sweet. He actually chatted with everyone, asked questions, and was just genuinely a nice guy. Others were just a quick picture are you’re ushered out, so it was really cool.
#5
Demon Hunter had a very small, unadvertised acoustic concert in a local guitar store. About 15 people showed up, including my brother and I. It was amazing and I will never forget it.
#6
The wife and I were hungry one night, but didn’t feel like cooking, so we hopped in the car and went to our local Denny’s. While getting out of our car, we saw a limo pull up to the front of the restaurant and the driver (a rather large imposing figure), get out of the car and pull out a red carpet to put out from the limo to the front door. Getting out of the car was none other than Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston (this was when a scene from Ocean’s 11 was being filmed in our area). I looked at my wife and said “Honey, where’s OUR red carpet?”. The limo driver turned to us and gave us a look that could only be described as frightening. We decided to get back in our car and find another place to eat….
#7
I stood behind James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers at a food truck when I went to get a bacon bap. I was looking at him thinking “I know this dude from somewhere” but couldn’t place him. He was talking about Arsenal FC with the server. He walked off into the park with his dog, and then I realised who it was. This was in about 2016, so he looked a bit different to when I had been heavily into the Manics in the ’90’s-early 00’s.
My brother got into a taxi just after Anthony Hopkins had been in it sometime in the early-mid 90’s. Not bragging but we know all the Welsh celebs. Haha
#8
Timothy Dalton (James Bond) was passing through my city. He stayed at the hotel where I worked (I was in the restaurant), and I was his server. Super nice guy. We chatted for a few minutes, and he thought it was funny that I knew him better from the Rocketeer than James Bond.
#9
I saw Jim Carrey in LA and I went up and said his and just said: “Ello lovely day innit” and walked off I was so confused.
