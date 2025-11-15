Hey Pandas, What Was Or Is Your Cartoon Crush? (Closed)

by

Boy or girl, movie, anime, video game. Don’t matter.

#1

Hang on I have a list

1. Hisoka
2. Suga
3. Growther
4. Denki
5.Entrapta
4. Kyoya
5. Haruhi
6. Pidge
7. Armin
8. Hawks
9. Inosuke
10. Hanako
I think that’s it

#2

I am only going to say the ones from ALTA.
1. Zuko
2. General Iroh from LOK (not the older one)
3. Sokka
4. Suki
5. The princess that turned into the moon. (I forgot her name)
6. Mako from LOK
7. Korra
8. Asami
9. Katara (when she was a teen)
10. Avatar Wan

#3

hinata

#4

almost every MHA/BNHA charater or emma, ray, norman, phil from the PROMISED NEVER LAND

#5

Ummm I have a crush on Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki Bakugou from Boku no hero Academia.

#6

Cheetara

#7

Robin Hood from the Disney cartoon!

#8

nah- eri is 6-7 and idc cuz when we grow up we gonna get MARRIED and nobody is stoppin us all-tho i do ship eri x kota so- T^T *sniff* *sniff*

#9

If anime counts,

Kakashi
Akechi Kengo
Kuroo Tetsuroo
Kageyama Tobio

#10

Tricky the Clown

#11

HOLD UP I GOT ON THE LIST OF ASK PANDA OMG THANK YOUUUUUUU

#12

YAY YOU ON DA LIST FINALLY! ^v^! UvU! also im blocked from commenting ToT

Patrick Penrose
