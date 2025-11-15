Hey Pandas, What Was A Time You Had A Really Nice Cry? (Closed)

Was there a time where you just couldn’t hold it in anymore and you just bawled your eyes out? A time that you let out all of those nasty bottled up thoughts. A time you just let everything go.
#1
I was at a Catholic overnight summer camp for 4 days, it was the last night and we were doing adoration (a long period of time where you can pray, think, or just sit and stare at a wall) they had books we can read, one of them was a Chicken Soup for the Soul book and one of the stories reminded me of a friend that was struggling with depression, I was trying to hold in my tears while some campers and counselors were going around and saying a prayer for other campers (they ask them if they can say a prayer for you and assuming you say yes they put a hand on your shoulder and say the prayer) not a lot of people noticed me being sad because 1. I was hiding it (not very well) 2. I was sitting facing the back wall behind a pillar 3. I had a book in my face but my group counselors found me and said a prayer for me (IDK if they noticed me being sad) I just remember some other ppl started crying and I couldn’t hold it in anymore and I stood up and was crying really really hard, this was during a time that I unknowingly had depression so I cried out a lot of things I was holding in. Lots of ppl gave me hugs and said prayers for me and I remember my brother and his friend coming over and my brother gave me a hug and his friend held his arms out as if asking if he could hug me and he gave me a very comforting hug, some other people I knew gave me hugs and I later found out that my brother was sending people he knew my way. It was one of the most refreshing cries I ever had, and my brother’s friend is the only hug I truly remember. Me and my brother have never spoken about that night IDK if he even remembers. I kinda cried while writing this.
#2
When someone said something about my father and the words were tied to some bad memories and i was stunned, I walked back to my seat slowly but surely then sat down and i looked into my friends eyes and i burst into tears and My Teacher was calling my name but i didn’t answer, then my BFF came over to me and saw, I was crying, she had never seen me cry like that before and the class paused for a moment and i almost couldn’t breathe, all the tears that i held in, the pain that i hid behind my smile, the fear that i put aside so i could see my friends smile and my pain was explainable for me…..My friends came over and the boy said something bout my father, he went to the office and the guy who’d call me names *lets call him James* like shawty, or shorty, or bitch or dumb ass or ugly…He actually stood by me and said and i quote “If he tries it again, let me know but and i will make sure he pays”, I was quite happy but could not show any emotions that day, like i felt dead inside. Welp, i am glad we are now friends but i would never forget this day never ever
#3
This is the last time I cried but I worked hard on a little story on Microsoft word and I finally finished it and i thought I lost it and I was so sad I ended up in tears (after I finished crying I found it fortunately)
#4
in 4th grade i just learned cursive and we had to write 4 paragraphs in cursive i finished and turned it into my teacher she quickly looked over it then tore it into shreds and told me to redo it i had to redo it 5 times and by the 4th i was bawling my eyes out
#5
My stepdad and I got into a fight at lunch time, so around 12:00. I hid in my closet and started to cry in my knees. A while later, everyone started looking for me. I could hear them say, “Where is Euna?!” And they just couldn’t find me. After a really long and nice cry, I finally went out and checked my clock in my room. It was 3:00! I was in the closet for 3 hours! At least I felt better, but my eyes felt sooooo soggy.
#6
I was at my CCD church class and we were just talking about family we’ve lost. My teacher and friend, asked if I wanted to talk to her after class. I said yes and was pretty much holding my hands in front of my face for the duration of the class. Afterward though, we just sat and my teacher asked if I was okay. Those words were what undid me. I just started crying, and she asked me about what was happening in my life. I told her and we just sat and cried for about an hour. Of course, I lay down and cry a lot, but this time was pretty memorable to me.
#7
Just last week I was overthinking the way my life is right now. Ever since we moved here back in August I’ve bottled up my emotions. I finally let it all out, almost 6 months after I moved
#8
Almost a year ago, my niece called me to say she was pregnant after 6 years of trying. She (and her husband ofcourse) now has a beautiful and above all healthy baby boy.
#9
when i be getten dem woopins
