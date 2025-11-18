Hey Pandas, What Was A Moment In Your Life That Was Horrible, But Saved You?

What moment growing up did you think was the worst that you didn’t realize saved you in anyway?
My wife and I were on the verge of divorce – she was unhappy but didn’t know why (untreated ND issues as it turned out later). Then my beloved brother died suddenly. I was (and still am) crushed by this event. But it made my wife realise how bad life could be, and that she had a loving and supportive husband to spend her life with (her words, not mine). We went on to have two amazingly brilliant kids which wouldn’t have happened without that pivotal (but devastating) event. I love my boys more than anything. But, at the same time, I miss my brother every day, and his death changed who I was as a person.
The day I walked out on my violent, controlling ex-husband. After years of abuse it had got to the point where it was now or never. I have never been so terrified in my life. When I told him I was leaving he grabbed my by the throat, slammed me against the wall and then threw me down the stairs. I told him that even if he broke every bone in my body I would find I way to crawl out if I had to. I got out, got halfway across the yard and then he dragged me back
into the house by my hair and locked me inside. Then came the crocodile tears. He couldn’t understand why I wanted to leave him, and what had he ever done to me bla-bla-bla. I waited till was distracted, grabbed my bag, unlocked the door and ran as fast as I could. I spent an hour hiding behind some dustbins at a supermarket until i was 100% certain he wasn’t tracking or following me. If I hadn’t left him when I did, I can guarantee that I wouldn’t be alive today.
