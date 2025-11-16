Hey Pandas, What Wakes You In The Middle Of The Night, Heart Racing? (Closed)

When you wake from a decent sleep, sweaty and heart pounding, what is it that’s on your mind? Or am I the only one that this happens to?
When it happens to me it’s usually thoughts of all the things I’ve done wrong or should have done differently. Especially related to parenting my kids. It’s gotten better now that they are all adults, but for still happen.
When I have a nightmare. If I have any dream that scares me or a dream that makes me sad I wake in a cold sweat. Also if I forget to do something before bed I wake up at midnight thinking. “Oh my gosh, I forgot!!!” Then run around at like 3 am trying to get it done.
I wake up like that to find out I started to have a bloody nose and my body woke me up so I could go deal with it ( I’ve had bloody nose problems since I was little, we still can’t find out why)
that one dream when you trip over and your face is about to hit the floor
Nightmares, loud sounds. One of my kids waking up in the middle of the night because of a nightmare……..sometimes screaming bloody murder because they think they see a mad monkey in there closet. Or elephant or so on. And I was ready to kill someone. Lol that really gets me out bed quick and in a hurry lol
Responsibilities. Big bad thoughts. Falling in my dream. It’s like I can feel my stomach turn and I fall from the dreams into my body again. Also sad dreams where people I love die. Or if I kill someone (only happened around 3 times. No I’m not insane…)
I have a recurring nightmare of being stalked and unable to escape. I know it’s a dream, but I can’t wake myself up. I can’t escape the dream.
Cat jumped onto my window screen and pulled it down in the middle of that dead sleep so….that
once woke up from a dream of falling like 5 floors when i was inches from the ground
I have PTSD, at it’s worst I’d wake up every night sweating and in a panic, I don’t miss those days. It still happens but it’s not as frequent
That one dream you can’t identify but you know someone you love dies. Or when a random bad memory pops into your head
After i audition for a play and the night(s) before I get to find out what part I got.
When my upstairs neighbors decide to have wrestlemania over my head and it sounds like they are going to come crashing through the ceiling. And then I spend hours having a panic attack terrified that my apartment is going to cave in under the weight of the apartment above mine and I end up having to go sleep in my car.
That one time I held a random persons had instead of my moms
Sometimes it’s usually out of fear. I forget something or don’t do something and I instantly think it’s going to have a major impact on me. Another is when I have ‘dreams’. I don’t normally have dreams so it’s just emotions running rampant in my head so it can range from excitement to anger to exhaustion. I also get these little ideas that someone’s watching me. And that’s freaking horrible to feel. Especially if you know there’s nobody.
