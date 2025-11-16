Hey pandas,
What trends do you not like?
#1
I don’t like how people sometimes like to post every detail of their lives on their social media.
#2
Asking someone out, making them admit they had a crush on you and are happy to see that you like them back, then going “THIS WAS FOR TIKTOK LOSER L RATIO BOZO” and indeed posting it in TikTok. Those a holes are why people get TRUST AND INTIMACY ISSUES!
#3
I don’t like the trend that requires you to be trendy to matter.
#4
Just social media because I don’t have any and I’m always left out. Also people who bully others because they don’t have an apple phone. Like bro. Stfu. I can’t control that apple phones are super expensive and my parents don’t want to get new ones every year.
#5
People always upset about something! Live YOUR life and let others live their’s. Don’t like it? Move on
#6
These people on YouTube shorts who post the same video over and over and it’s just, like, 5 seconds long and just says “hey, it would be nice if you subscribed,” and then the video end or this one i see a lot that says “subscribe or next day you die,”.
#7
People getting offended for things that weren’t meant to be offensive. Like, I’m sorry I misgendered you. I slipped up. I can edit it out if you’d like. Please don’t be mad at me, I’m trying my best.
#8
I already added one but I’m gonna add another. Kids smoking and drinking and doing drugs. The other day i was in the car with my parents (im a minor) and i saw these kids that looked 9 or 10 smoking. My friend also said that there is a kid in his grade doing drugs. So that kid is 12-13. It’s just crazy that parents let their kids do this. And I’m pretty sure it’s illegal.
#9
Ridiculous makeup trends!! I’m a pro makeup artist and some of the “beauty” trends going on right now like getting botox at 20 years old, or filling your face with fillers. You’re young and beautiful as you are!! Also the super heavy makeup for every day wear… can we please go back to simple, clean beauty?
#10
Helicopter or Lawnmower Parenting. I think a lot of kids are more thoughtful, compassionate, and empathetic now than they were when I was a kid- but I also think that parents not wanting their child to struggle or fail, or wanting to protect them from everything, and not wanted ng them to ever experience any difficulty has created kids who don’t know how to pick themselves up from a loss. They haven’t encountered problems that require them to use creative and critical thinking to solve things without an adults help.
#11
Those posts I see almost everywhere that say stuff like “repost if you agree that (something good), if you agree that (something bad) keep scrolling, see what happens in an hour!” I always keep scrolling anyway, they’re really annoying and fake.
#12
I might get a lot of hate for this, but I think that crocs are the ugliest shoe ever.
#13
People recording themselves doing a good deed. If you want to do something nice for someone, just do it. Why do you have to broadcast it? Also you are exploiting the person you “helped.” Why? So you can have everyone tell you how wonderful you are? Drives me crazy!!
#14
Cancel culture, it’s ridiculous. People are going to have different opinions and believe different things. What about communicating and exchanging dialogue to work through issues.Not pointing the finger and playing God.
#15
bell bottom anything. Jeans or leggings I just don’t like them. Also i don’t like low rise. it’s really uncomfortable and they slide down
#16
The trend on board panda for people to downvote you just because they disagree or to be a jerk and you get suspended. If someone is deliberately mean or disrespectful or trollish that’s okay but just having a different opinion or sarcasm someone doesn’t get it can actually get you kicked off of here for good. And board Panda won’t answer you if you try to appeal.
#17
Pumpkin spice, skinny jeans, kids with social media/phones, inflation
#18
People using social media as their calendar. If you are not on social media (like I am not) chances are these same people will forget your birthday or any other special occasion you have.
#19
Calling horrible, entitled, racist women “Karen.” Three guesses what my first name is. In my opinion, “Kardashian” would work well for the entitled category; I’m open to suggestions for the other two.
#20
Crop tops. What happened to the rest of the shirt? I want a full length shirt, thank you very much.
