Hey Pandas, What Time Did Someone Make You Feel Sad For Them? (Closed)

Share what happened and we could all cry about it?
#1
When a friend of mine would tell me about how rough of a childhood he had. He would always tell me not to cry but its so hard not too.
#2
my friend lost her cat which was her most valued possession. that cat was like her child,of her best friend forever and is irreplaceable
#3
One time my best friend called me over, so I thought it was a hang out or something. I came to her house all happy-like, but she was not. I asked what was wrong, and she said she just called me over because her bunny just died. I felt so horrible and sad for her, it was hard not to cry.
#4
my friend called and asked to come over, when she came, she had cuts all over and bruises. I asked what happened and she told me her parents were abusive and this was their new punishment to her
I called child support and the parents were arrested and she is staying with us
#5
So I was waiting for my food to arrive at a cafe and there was this guy who had a sorta weird face his friends kept giving him wide side eyed looks and ignoring him, every time he tried to engage with them they would just nod and look at each other with an annoyed look on their face’s. He bought them food and drinks and they still ignored him. I felt so bad for this guy. He went home early and upset. I nearly cried (the guy was around 18-20)
