Hey Pandas, What Stupid, Silly, Genius, Or Master Plans Did You Have When You Were A Kid? (Closed)

by

Reveal your grand plans when you were a kid.

#1

I was going to become a princess, and I would find a handsome prince and then we would take over the world together, and I would throw my Mom in the dungeon if she didn’t buy me any candy. (I’m sorry Mom.)

#2

uh well this is something evil i did when i was a kid so i was being babysat and my parents dropped me off t her house and i kidnapped her cat and demanded 10$ in Ransom i am sorry babysitter

#3

i planned to make an indestructible rocket so it would not get smashed in a wormhole and then we could make special suits that make it easy to quantum tunnel by using a special type of nanofiber, then explore multiverses

#4

My friend and I decided that for her birthday we would go on a hot-air balloon trip to try and find Amelia Earhart.

#5

I had a master plan to bring world peace by praying, as you can see by the current state of affairs, it didn’t work out. I’m not religious anymore.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
