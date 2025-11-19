Hey Pandas, What Song Describes You The Best? (Closed)

If you could pick a song that defined your life and seemed to be about you, what song would you pick?
#1
Grandma got run over by a reindeer.
#2
Any heavy metal song
Like “The Blight” by Opal in Sky
The more screaming the better
#3
Behind Blue Eyes – The Who.
I had a pretty bad past where I felt like I was the biggest problem in my family. This song seemed to describe my attitude at the time pretty well. (Also, I do indeed have blue eyes)
#4
rare by NEFFEX
both my mom and I were abused by my father for about a year when I was about 5 or 6 years old, and the first lyric pretty much shows that i survived so much f**ked up sh!t during that time “I was born to be a fighter, had these dreams and desires
I would be something better, energy, got a fire
In my soul it keep burning, a pain that keep hurting
A curse is emerging, feel the thirst, keep on working”
then the rest of the song pretty much shows how i feel about all of the past trauma, not being accepted in my day-to-day life, and how “I’m here for greatness, you can’t lock me into cages
Deserve to be on stages, I will be the greatest
Do it yourself, I made it, DIY from the basement
I’ll take my life into my own hands, my own plan
Yeah, I got a backbone, designing my own program
I’ll mentor the next wave of the bravest
So, don’t be late, I’m about to make changes”
#5
“I got da beat” by David Kramer. Its funny and quirky, like me.
#6
It’s My Life – Bon Jovi
I’m Not Okay – My Chemical Romance
and I’d probably think of more, so I will put them in the comments.
#7
Man of Constant Sorrow.
To put it simply, I’ve seen more trouble in my life than I want to even think about. As the song says “No pleasure here on earth I find, For in this world I’m bound to ramble, I have no friends to help me now…”
#8
“Pro Memoria” by Ghost. Suits my mood at the moment.
#9
Misplaced by Sonata Arctica
#10
Mess It Up or I Knew It I Know You, both by Gracie Abrams
