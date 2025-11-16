Hey Pandas, What Song Changed Its Meaning When You Grew Up? (Closed)

YouTube brought up some old song suggestions the other day and reminded me of a song I used to listen to on the radio.
The thing is that I used to love the song cause of the refrain, but when I actually paid attention to the lyrics, the meaning of it all turned out to be so creepy… Wonder if you all had some similar songs…
#1
Numb Little Bug.
“Do you ever get a little bit tired of life
Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die
Like you’re hanging by a thread but you gotta survive cuz u gotta survive”
Relatable queen.
#2
Ok. This might already be on here but… Cake by the ocean.
I was choreographing a dance to it so I was going over every lyric and had to stop. I need help.
#3
Sting’s, Every Breath You Take. Most people at first thought it was a love song. When you actually listen to the lyrics, you realize it is about stalking. I was so bummed when I realized that decades later.
#4
So many! The blissful ignorance of youth made you enjoy a song without understanding it.
Chain reaction – It’s about orgasms!
Band of gold – It’s about a groom being secretly gay and unable to “perform” for his new wife!
Almost all songs by Police – He should be locked up!
Summer of 69 – It’s the position, not the year!
Born in the USA – This one makes me laugh because people from the States scream this one with pure patriotism without understanding that it’s actually a criticism of the government.
Cornflake girl – It’s about FGM.
And lot of “Classic” Love songs just seem creepy now, the lyrics were always there but as an adult you you just think, ‘that sounds kind of abusive’. I often wonder if it’s society that has changed or me?
#5
Dance Monkey is creepy. Fact.
#6
It wasn’t me by shaggy.
…I genuinely thought it was about someone slipping in the shower and falling down on the bathroom floor with a bang…
My parents were mortified that if all the top pop songs I took a liking to it was that one. I would sing it everywhere… church… grandma’s… kindergarten circle time.
Now as an adult I realise that it wasn’t an innocent bathroom trip and fall situation. How naïve 4yr old me was.
#7
Zombies, by the Cramberries. Because I was finally able to understand english songs as naturally as i understand songs in french. And this song hits different now.
#8
Madonna’s Like a Virgin
Took me 35 years to get the very obvious hints about what exactly she’s doing on her knees. Took just a few years longer to realize I’m ace. It’s kind of evident in hindsight ¯_(ツ)_/¯
#9
Pompeii. Just the day after yesterday I my dad told me it was talking about Pompeii, the town that got ‘Frozen In Time. Now, listening to it, I can hear the references to the actual event.
#10
Early Madonna.
#11
macarena
#12
Mary On a Cross
#13
Mary on a cross as well,I used to think it meant something scary but no it’s acctilay to show that your beautiful
#14
Don’t You Want Me by The Human League. In the 80s it was just another bubblegum love song. What’s wrong with a “don’t you want me, baby?” in a pop song? Well, when you add the rest of the chorus, there’s a lot wrong!
Don’t. Don’t you want me?
You know I can’t believe it when I hear that you won’t see me
Don’t. Don’t you want me?
You know I don’t believe you when you say that you don’t need me
It’s much too late to find
When you think you’ve changed your mind
You’d better change it back or we will both be sorry
#15
s**ker for pain
The song sounded really good and i did not pay attention to the words but when i figured out what they were saying i was quite shocked. (still a good song tho)
#16
The Hook, by Blues Traveler. For some reason I keep going back.
